Musaner to Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Cambridge Concert

Concert to Take Place on Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at the Regattabar, in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—The Boston-based jazz band Musaner will appear in a special 10th anniversary celebration performance at the Regattabar, in Cambridge. The group has performed widely in the Boston area, with additional appearances in New York, Washington, Zurich, and Milan.

Musically, the group lives at the intersection of jazz, Armenian folk music, and bandleader Ara Sarkissian’s classical music background. The group has plunged into the caves of tradition to reinterpret folk melodies and renew them in the airy architecture of the halls of modern jazz.

Musaner’s sophomore release, Once Upon a Time, has garnered much acclaim: “One of the most picturesque, intensely vivid albums of the year,” wrote the New York Music Daily, while Marc Myers of jazzwax.com wrote, “The musical journey packs ethnic soul, pastoral imagery and loads of technique.” Boston’s own WBUR summed up the resulting mélange as “something that bridges East and West, that’s both familiar and exotic, delicate and powerfully high-energy.”

In Musaner’s hands, hazy folk tunes gain a vigorous new life through modern jazz orchestration. Sarkissian’s atmospheric piano often draws the listener through a veil of clouds to find soaring melodies on duduk, zurna, and a trio of saxophones driven by a powerful rhythm section.

The concert will take place on Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at the Regattabar, in Cambridge. Tickets are $25, $20 for students.

For more information, visit: http://musaner.com and http://regattabarjazz.com.