Indian Orchard’s St. Gregory’s Armenian Church Bazaar to Celebrate National Cuisine

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass.—St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church members will hold their annual Armenian Bazaar on Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the church hall, at 135 Goodwin Street, Indian Orchard.

Visitors will enjoy Armenian and American foods. Lunch and dinner will be served featuring three kinds of grilled kebab: shish kebab (delicious chunks of lamb), losh kebab (especially seasoned ground lamb and beef), and chicken kebab (marinated chunks of chicken breast), all served with rice pilaf, salad, and pita bread. For lighter fare, visitors can order lahmajun (a delicious thin-crust Armenian meat pizza) or a vegetarian plate of seasoned cracked wheat, salad, and pita bread.

A baked goods section will feature traditional Armenian breads and pastries, including choreg, paklava, boreg, and kadayif, along with other Armenian foods, such as stuffed grape leaves, cheese and spinach pie, and pickled vegetables. Many favorite homemade Armenian desserts will also be available.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, please call the church office at (413) 543-4763.