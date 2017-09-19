ARS Members Visit Artsakh Army Base in Martakert

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Members of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern United States recency participated in a week-long celebration in Artsakh organized to coincide with the opening of the new ARS Soseh Kindergarten in Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert. As part of the historic trip, the ARS members had an opportunity to visit an Artsakh Army base in Martakert.

Upon their arrival, over 300 ARS members were greeted by the officers of the base. During the welcoming ceremony, a wreath was placed to honor all fallen Armenian soldiers of Artsakh.

The ARS ungerouhis were then invited to the parade field, where the entire corps gathered to greet the ARS members who had come from around the world.

The base captain expressed his deepest appreciation to the ARS for their continuous support of the soldiers. In her remarks, ARS Central Executive Chairperson Caroline Chamavonian commended the troops for their dedication to the nation and thanked them for their service on behalf of the entire organization.

At the conclusion of the remarks, the army band entertained the attendees with patriotic songs. The talented musicians and singers encouraged all to sing along. After the festivities, the ARS members were given a tour of the barracks and the other facilities.

Prior to departing for Stepanakert, the ARS members were invited to a luncheon where they had an opportunity to mingle with the soldiers.

During the visit, ARS Eastern Region Board Chairperson Taline Daghlian and Board Vice-Chairperson Sandra Vartanian had an opportunity to meet with family members of soldiers serving in the Artsakh Army. Monetary gifts were presented to 26 families.

In addition, the ARS Eastern Region made a gift to the army base to allow them to purchase soccer uniforms for the soldiers who are participating in the base’s intramural soccer league.

The visit was highly emotional, inspiring, and uplifting for all participating ARS members.