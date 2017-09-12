Vahe Berberian’s New Monologue ‘Ooremn’ Opens on Sept. 17 in Glendale

“I think this is my most contemporary piece,” says Berberian speaking about his latest monologue “Ooremn.” “That’s why I’m excited and I can’t wait to see the reaction of the public.”

“Ooremn” is Berberian’s sixth monologue after “Yevaylen,” “Nayev,” “Dagaveen,” “Sagayn” and “Yete.” The show opens on Sept.17 at the Glen Arden Club in Glendale and Berberian is thrilled, because four years have passed since the opening of “Yete” and he misses being on stage in Los Angeles.

“This is the most challenging time for me, because I need to cut another half an hour from the monologue in order to trim the fat,” says Berberian. “Like the previous ones, when I first put the whole thing down it was almost three hours long. Slowly I was able to cut an hour from it, and now I need to trim another half an hour.”

Berberian does not want to elaborate on what “Ooremn” is about, but says, like the rest of his monologues, this one also touches on the many aspects that bring absurdity to our existence. He also assures that the audience will have no difficulty roaring with laughter.

Christina Shirinyan, who has been producing Berberian’s shows, says she could not wait for the artist to finish his tours to be able to concentrate on his new monologue. Shirinyan says she is excited, because Berberian’s events, in any creative field, create incredible enthusiasm within the community. “This time the venue is a lot larger, more comfortable, and the audience can come early and enjoy the charming bar or sit at the patio and enjoy a cigar,” says Shirinyan.

The dates of the performances are Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1,7, and 8. The bar is always open, so the public can come in at any time. The shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and it’s first-come, first-served table seating.

The address Glen Arden Club, 357 Arden Ave, Glendale, Calif. 91203

For tickets and information you call 818.299.1154 or visit www.itsmyseat.com/ooremn