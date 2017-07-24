St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School 2017 Graduation Ceremonies Take Place in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass.—In June 2017, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) successfully completed its 33rd academic year. The Graduation Ceremonies were held on June 15 (K) and June 16 (Elementary).

In her remarks the Principal, Mrs. Houry Boyamian, focused on the 14th graduating class trip to Armenia and the Annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Week and the Science Fair.

She thanked the faculty, the administrative staff, the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), the parent volunteers, the school board and committees, the St. Stephen’s Church board of trustees, Rev. Fr. Archpriest Antranig Baljian, as well as all the organizations and individuals that contribute to the advancement of the school.

On June 15, Mrs. Boyamian honored Mrs. Svetlana Vehapetian with the golden logo of the school for her 15 years of dedicated service in the preschool and on June 16, she honored Mrs. Lili Barsoumian with the Award of Ambassador of Armenia (from the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia) for her 32 years of dedicated service as music teacher.

This year, the Preschool-Kindergarten, as well as the Elementary graduation programs were dedicated to Renewal, as His Holiness, Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia declared 2017 the Year of Renewal.

On both days, Archpriest Antranig Baljian expressed his appreciation to the administration and faculty for their dedication and effort.

On June 15, 19 students graduated from Kindergarten: Siran Arakelian, Aiki Arzoumanian, Vatche Balikian, Lila Degermenci, Olivia Dimopoulos, Lori Garabedian, Leanna Iskenderian, Garen Keledjian, Josephine Keumurian, Eva Khalarian, Arda Mahserejian, Fiona Manguikian, Sarina McCarthy, Aline Mikaelian, Arame Minassian, Christian Salibian, Lukas Stamatakis, Anthony Papazian, Gizelle Tarabelsi.

On June 16, 16 students graduated from our Elementary School: Maral Abrahamian, Serena Antoine, Alina Chaparian, George Chapian, Krikor Iskenderian, Michelle Joubanian, Sarah Joubanian, Antrias Kahvejian, Naera Margios, Talar Markarian, Zepure Merdinian, Andre Monreiro, Aren Panian, Sienna Soghomonian, Bianca Tamburrini, Gregory Tinkjian.

I- Awards for Excellence in Armenian Studies – Gr. 5

Prelacy Award: Maral Abrahamian, Krikor Iskenderian, Michelle Joubanian, Antrias Kahvejian, Talar Markarian, Zepure Merdinian, Bianca Tamburrini, and Gregory Tinkjian

Chaparian Alina and Sarah Joubanian Certificate of Recognition for Excellence in Armenian History: Aren Panian

Aren Panian Certificate of Recognition for Interest in Armenian Studies: Serena Antoine, George Chapian, Sienna Soghomonian, Naera Margios, and Andre Monteiro

II- President’s Education Award – Gr. 5

Presidential Award for Academic Excellence: Krikor Iskenderian, Antrias Kahvejian, Gregory Tinkjian, and Bianca Tamburrini

III- American Citizenship Award – Gr. 5: George Chapian

IV-Certificate of Recognition. Gr. 5

– Excellence in Language Arts-Alina Chaparian and Zepure Merdinian

– Excellence in Social Studies-Aren Panian

– Creativity- Sarah Joubanian and Andre Monteiro

– Excellence in Science –Naera Margios

– Excellence in Engineering – Sienna Soghomonian

– Excellence in Math-Serena Antoine

VI-Nishan and Arshalouys Najarian Scholarship Fund for Music and Art: ($200 each) (Gr. 4)

Art : Natalie Tenekedzhyan and Sarine Nigoghosian, Music: Gagik Minasyan and Haig Guzelian

VII-Anahid Kazazian Scholarship for Excellence in Armenian Studies ($100 each)

John Diran Gengozian (Gr. 4) and Vartan Arakelian (Gr. 3)

V- ARS Essay Contest

Grade 4

1st Place: Taleen Haleblian

2nd Place: Gagik Minasyan

Grade 5

1st Place: Zepure Merdinian

3rd Place: Krikor Iskenderian

Grade 5 : English

2nd place: Serena Antoine

Presidential Award for Educational Excellence: The purpose of this award is to recognize the academic success of students who have excelled in their studies and who have earned high scores in the Standardized Tests.

Presidential Award for Educational Achievement: The purpose of this award is to reward students who work hard and give their best effort in school.

The American Citizenship Award recognizes students who:

. Show a positive attitude toward classmates, school and community

. Display an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility

. Possess strength of character and the courage to do what is right