Reject Turkish Arms Deal, U.S. House Declares

Rep. Trott: ‘Strategic Location Does Not Place Turkey Above the Law’

WASHINGTON—On July 14, U.S. Representative Dave Trott (R-Mich.) issued the following statement after his amendment to reject the proposed sale of semi-automatic handguns and ammunition to the Turkish government passed the House of Representatives as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed our NATO allies take extraordinary steps against Turkey, and it’s time for the State Department to do the same. We need to block this arms sale and once and for all point a finger in [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s chest and tell him that a strategic location does not place Turkey above the law.

“Just two months ago, Erdogan’s henchmen, with him complacently observing just feet away, launched a brutal attack on peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights. A notorious oppressor of basic human rights and freedom, Erdogan imported his callous attitudes to our nation’s capital. While Erdogan’s thugs may run unchecked in Ankara, this is the United States of America and this is totally unacceptable. I am proud my colleagues from both sides of the aisle have come together to declare Turkey will no longer compromise our democratic values.

“In addition to passing my amendment, this year’s NDAA provides our troops with the modernized equipment and resources they need to safely and effectively do their jobs. It ensures they receive the 2.4% pay raise they have earned, supports their families, all while bolstering our military readiness in the face of an ever-evolving enemy.”