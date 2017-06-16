California Approves Millions for Armenian Museum and Genocide Education; ANCA-WR Praises State Legislators

GLENDALE, Calif.–The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region (ANCA-WR) praised California Legislators for their efforts in securing funding for the Armenian American Museum and statewide genocide education, in a statement issued on June 15.

On June 15, the California State Legislature adopted a budget with considerable attention given to the Armenian-American community, including significant funding of $10 million for the implementation of the genocide education curriculum framework and a total of $4 million for the Armenian American Museum.

“The Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) is very grateful to each and every California State Assembly member and Senator who worked so hard to negotiate and to pass today’s State budget,” read a part of the statement.

In its statement, the ANCA-WR said that it was especially thankful to Assembly member Adrin Nazarian for initiating the process and remaining committed to it for more than two years, to Senator Anthony Portantino for continuing it to fruition since his recent election, and to Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon for their leadership and genuine consideration of the needs of the vast Armenian-American constituency in California.

“Legislation of this magnitude requires long term planning and implementation by legislators and an engaged citizenry. The ANCA-WR has been at the forefront of these issues, and more, by tirelessly advocating to pass initiatives important to the Armenian American community. This has truly been a collective effort between the public and private sectors. Our grassroots heeded our Action Alerts over the last two years, our Board and Staff had frequent meetings in Sacramento with our elected officials, and our Chief Legislative Consultant Haig Baghdassarian testified multiple times in committee hearings, all of which culminated in this important budget commitment from the State,” read part of the statement.