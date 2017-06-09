Armenian Border Villages Shelled by Azerbaijani Forces; No Casualties Reported

YEREVAN (A.W.)—On June 8, Azerbaijani forces fired shots on several Armenian villages in the Tavush province along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Shots were registered in the villages of Baghanis, Voskepar, and Koti between 9-10 p.m. with no casualties reported.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan, there were no military losses as well.

Hovhannisyan said that the Azerbaijani forces fired primarily towards military positions, and also used large-caliber rifles. Some of the villages’ houses sustained minor damages as a result.