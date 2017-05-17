Video: Artsakh Defense Forces Take Preventative Measures; Azerbaijan Suffers Losses

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On May 16-17, the Artsakh Defense Forces took retaliatory measures against ongoing Azerbaijani aggression.

“In response to the enemy’s activity at the Line of Contact (LoC) that took place on May 16-17, Artsakh Defense Forces took preventative actions, as a result of which, according to the reliable data provided by the Defense Army, the Azerbaijani side suffered losses,” reada statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry on May 17.

The retaliatory strikes were likely also in response to the guided missile strikes that were launched by Azerbaijani forces earlier this week.

The Ministry also published a video showing the destruction of certain Azerbaijani positions, including a communication command point and a military vehicle.

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire over 60 times, firing more than 900 shots at various Armenian positions with different caliber artillery weapons on May 16-17.

In addition to artillery weapons, the Azerbaijani side fired 21 mortar shells toward the eastern direction of the LoC as well as 19 mortar shells and 5 shells from a grenade launcher toward the northeastern direction of the LoC.