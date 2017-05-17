Armenian Serviceman Grisha Karapetyan Killed

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Grisha Karapetyan sustained a fatal firearm wound at around 10:30 a.m. on May 17, in the protection area of the N military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

Karapetyan’s death comes a week after Armenian Defense Army serviceman Gagik Mesropyan (b. 1997) died as he was being rushed to the hospital after he was shot at a military base in northern Armenia on May 10. According to reports, the death is believed to be caused by negligent gunfire by a fellow serviceman, who violated the precautions of handling a firearm.