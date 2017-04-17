Armenian Night at the Pops to Feature Soprano Hasmik Torosyan in Boston Debut

BOSTON, Mass.—The Friends of Armenian Culture Society (FACS) will present the 66th annual Armenian Night at the Pops on June 3, at 8 p.m. at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The evening will feature the Boston debut of soprano Hasmik Torosyan, one of Armenia’s rising opera stars.

Performing with America’s beloved orchestra, the Boston Pops, Torosyan will join maestro Keith Lockhart in a selection of songs and arias by Mozart, Gounod, Ganachian and Bernstein, as well as an exquisite, traditional Armenian song. Also featured in the program is the world-renowned group Cirque de la Symphonie, bringing the magic of the cirque to the concert hall. Performances by professional dancers, acrobats and jugglers are choreographed to classical masterpieces and popular contemporary music in collaboration with the orchestra.

Hasmik Torosyan is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after singers of her generation. Recent appearances in major operatic roles include Belgium’s Opera Vlaanderen and Teatro Comunale in Bologna, Italy, and a concert performance with Orchestre National de Paris. She has been praised for her “rich, flexible and crystal-clear” soprano voice.

Torosyan was born in Yerevan, Armenia. She is a graduate of the Romanos Melikyan Musical College and the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan, Armenia where she studied with Gayaneh Geghamyan. In 2008 she won first prize and the Gold Medal at the Republic Competition in Honor of Gohar Gasparyan and in 2009 was the recipient of the President’s Prize for Young Singers in Armenia. In the following year, she won first prize at the Bella Voce International Music Competition in Moscow and was a finalist at the 6th Seoul International Music Competition in Seoul.

In 2011, Torosyan won the first prize at the coveted Musica Sacra International Music Competition in Rome. Since then, she has been a member of the Alexander Spendiaryan Armenian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet.

Tickets with special FACS prices are available online at www.FACSBoston.org.To encourage live concert attendance by the youth, FACS is offering a 50% discount for K-12 students attending with at least one parent. Please refer to the website for a special form for this offer.