Henrikh Mkhitaryan Visits the Children of Yerevan’s Hematology Center

The Soccer Star Also Awarded Armenian Footballer of the Year, During his Yerevan Visit

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian soccer star Henrikh Mkhitaryan visited Yerevan’s Hematology Center on March 23. During his visit, the 28-year-old Manchester United midfielder and Armenian National team captain gifted the child patients signed soccer balls, jerseys, and photos.

“A child’s smile can really light up the world. So grateful to spend some time with these little heroes at the Hematology Center in Yerevan. Thanks for your gifts! Stay strong!” Mkhitaryan wrote on his official Facebook page after the visit.

Below is a video of the visit (Video: Football Federation of Armenia).

A day after Mkitaryan’s visit, which was at the invitation of Armenian First Lady Rita Sarkisian, the soccer star was awarded the 2016 Armenian Footballer of the Year award at a ceremony held at the Football Academy of Armenia in Yerevan.

“I’m glad to be named best footballer and I believe this will be an additional motivation for me to try my best to be honored with the price once again,” Mkhitaryan told reporters after the award ceremony.

“But I’m not playing for the sake of being named the best player; I’m playing for my nation and doing my best to make Armenia better known to the world. The best footballer’s title is a great honor for me, but it’s not a goal in itself,” he said after receiving his sixth Armenian Footballer of the Year award in a row.