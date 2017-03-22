Armenian Genocide Commemoration to Take Place in Boston on April 23

This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire. Each year The Massachusetts Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee holds a remembrance event to honor and commemorate those who lost their lives. This year’s program will focus on four pillars; Art, Service, Science, and Commerce. These four pillars are also a representation of the abstract sculpture piece and labyrinth at the Armenian Heritage Park.

The event, open to the public will be held at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy at 3 p.m. It will feature several guests, including the Primate of the Armenian Diocese (Eastern) His Eminence Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Middlesex County Peter Koutoujian, and former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans. The commemoration will also feature performances by the Sayat Nova Dance Company and violinist Sammy Andonian.

Through the event, the Massachusetts Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee seeks to commemorate the loss of 1.5 million Armenians during the genocide and to reflect on the lessons it holds for our lives today.

Visit the committee’s official Facebook page to learn more about this year’s commemoration.