‘Women of Ararat’ to be Showcased in Providence

Local members of the Armenian community of Rhode Island, led by Dorothy Martiesian, are bringing a performance of the acclaimed play, “Women of Ararat” to Providence on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. This performance will be in tribute to the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide and will take place at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 2115 Broad Street, Cranston, R.I., 02905.

“Women of Ararat” is a poignant play written by Boston playwright Judith Boyajian to mark the Centenial of the Armenian Genocide. Judith Boyajian Strang-Waldau’s first play focuses on her family’s role in the Armenian Genocide. “Women of Ararat” tells the love story of two young musicians who meet in London during the 1970’s—Julie and William—and their relationship with Julie’s family, four generations of Armenian women living in Watertown, Mass. The play explores the themes of family, memory, pain, love—and ultimately, hope—through the relationships of the characters.

Proceeds from the performance will benefit Mer Doon, The Women’s Resource Center, and The Women’s Support Center, all located in Yerevan, Armenia. Mer Doon’s mission is to help orphaned and disadvantaged young women in Armenia break the cycle of dependency by providing education, job training, and a loving, family environment, while instilling leadership skills and teaching self-sufficiency.

The Women’s Resource Center is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that was founded in 2003 by women from Armenia and the diaspora, and is the first resource center created in the post-soviet Armenia for young women. The Women’s Resource Center is working in the area of women’s human rights, reproductive rights, sexual violence and women’s role in conflict resolution and peace building in the region of South Caucasus.

The Women’s Support Center’s objective is to create a safe environment for women—a place where they receive support, empathy, and the knowledge that they are not alone in their struggles. Women are provided with practical learning about domestic violence, as well as counseling that bolsters self-esteem and confidence. The Center offers a hotline, walk-in services, legal and psychological counseling, training sessions, and community outreach.

Teachers and students are encouraged to attend this performance of “Women of Ararat” at a special discounted rate. The flyer for the event is included for your information.