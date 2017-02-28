Azerbaijan Fires Anti-Tank Guided Missile on Armenian Positions

Artsakh Defense Ministry Says There are no Armenian Casualties

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Azerbaijani armed forces fired a SPIKE anti-tank guided missile in the southeastern (Martuni) direction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Kararbagh)-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC) at around 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 28.

According to a statement Artsakh Defense Ministry, Artsakh forces did not suffer any losses as a result of the use of the missile.

Azerbaijani forces continued to violate the ceasefire regime on Feb. 27-28 by also firing shots from rifle weapons (10 shells) of different calibers, including AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers and 60 mm mortars.

The Defense Ministry of the Artsakh Republic said that while the responsibility of escalation of violence on the LoC falls on the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Armed Forces are ready to defend against new attacks.

The incident came three days after Azerbaijani forces made two major offensive attempts early on Feb. 25, in what was described as the most intense fighting along the Artsakh -Azerbaijani border since early April 2016. A statement released by the Artsakh Defense Army said that the two attempts were carried out at around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the southeastern (Martakert) and eastern (Akna) directions of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).