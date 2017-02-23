Armenian Delegation Visits Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (A.W.)— At the invitation of the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, an Armenian delegation led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan arrived in Georgia on Feb. 23 as a part of a two-day visit.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the two Prime Ministers had an extended meeting, during which Armenian-Georgian relations, as well as the prospects for their development, were discussed.

Kvirikashvili noted the positive progress the relations between the two countries have made in recent years and expressed Georgia’s commitment to further develop their cooperation.

During the meeting, trade, transport, energy, tourism, and culture were discussed. The two Prime Ministers explained the challenges each country faced and stressed that peace and stability in the region is important in order to address these issues.

“In the eyes of Georgia, Armenia represents a country with which we share centuries of good neighborly traditions and solid people to people links,” read Kvirikashvili’s statement following their meeting. “Throughout these years we managed to solidify the friendly relations between our nations and built mutually beneficial cooperation.”

In his statement, Kvirikashvili also mentioned that the elections will also be held in April and that he is convinced that the elections will be held at a high level in compliance with international standards.

Prime Minister Karepetyan explained the potential there is between the two countries and added that these visits are very important for the development of their relations.

“We would like Georgians to view Armenia as a country that is worth investing in and visiting as a tourist,” read Karapetyan’s statement. “We agreed with the Georgian Premier to move forward in that direction.

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili also hosted the Armenian delegation later on in the day.