The Tashir Charitable Foundation Gives $4,000 to NKR Families with Four Children

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—A special ceremony was held in Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR) capital Stepanakert, during which Artsakh authorities thanked Tashir Group founder and benefactor Samvel Karapetyan for his continued support of the country, particularly a program initiated by the Tashir Charitable Foundation, which provides $4,000 (USD) to families with four or more children.

“This project, implemented by Samvel Karapetyan, contributed greatly to the growth of births, and I am sure that it will have a great contribution to the further development of Artsakh,” said NKR Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan during the event, reported Artsakhpress.

Narek Karapetyan of the Tashir Charitable Foundation congratulated the beneficiaries and said that the birth of every child is a great event for the nation’s survival and development. It was also reported that the program will continue for at least the next three years.

“Being fully aware of the fact that the basis of a powerful and prosperous state is a healthy family, NKR authorities do their best for improving the well-being of Artsakh families,” NKR Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Samvel Avanesyan said, adding that over the past 10 years, state policy was directed not only to the formation of new families, but also to the demographic growth.

“We are grateful to Samvel Karapetyan and wish every family to have at least four children. We have four girls and we will definitely have a fifth,” mother Diana Gabrielian told Artsakhpress.

“This project is of great importance for us. It gives us an opportunity to renovate our apartment, for creating comfortable conditions for our children. I have four children. They are future soldiers for our country,”said Marlen Simonyan of Hovtashen village in the Martakert region.