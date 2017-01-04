Catholicos Aram I to Visit Aleppo During Christmas

ANTELIAS, Lebanon—His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia will visit Aleppo during Christmas, press office of the Cilician Catholicosate reported. The visit will be Catholicos Aram I’s first to the city, since beginning of the Syrian Civil War.

The Catholicose will arrive in Aleppo on Jan. 5, where he will be greeted by church clergy and the Armenian community at the St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

The following day, Aram I will preside over Christmas Mass at the same church and deliver the Christmas sermon, after which he will meet parishioners and accept Christmas greetings. On Jan. 7, the Catholicos will visit Aleppo’s Armenian community institutions and churches.

Catholicos AramI will also visit the Holy Trinity Armenian Catholic Church and the Bethel Armenian Evangelical Church during his visit to the city.