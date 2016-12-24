ANCA: Christmas Message of Community and Unity

Below is a short Christmas message of community and unity from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

***

We are blessed, during this sacred season of Christian love and compassion, with so many friends who share a common devotion to our ancient heritage and Armenian homeland, the first nation, in 301 AD, to proclaim Christianity as its state religion.

Please take time this Christmas to re-connect with fellow Armenians and all friends of the Armenian nation, strengthening our bonds of fellowship and building new bridges of common understanding and cooperation.

Show your solidarity through social media, share your ideas, compliments, and complaints on-line, call our offices, or just come by for a cup of coffee. However you connect, please know that we respect your views and send to you our warmest wishes for a wonderful New Year and a Christmas filled with joy.