Russia Ratifies Agreement to Create Joint Air Defense System with Armenia

MOSCOW, Russia (A.W.)—The Russian Federation Council—the upper house of Russia’s Parliament—ratified an agreement with Armenia aimed at creating a joint air defense system at a parliamentary session on Dec. 23, reported Russia’s Sputnik International.

The purpose of the agreement is to improve the air defense system in the Caucasus. The main command of the troops will be headed by Russia, while separate special divisions will be headed by Armenia.

The agreement was made for a term of five years with the possibility of an automatic prolongation for a further five-year period, according to the report.

The Armenian National Assembly ratified the agreement on June 30.

The ratification of the agreement also comes after Russia and Armenia signed an agreement establishing joint military forces in late November.