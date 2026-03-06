Art as national identity

​A conversation with an artist is often like standing before one of their canvases: you try to find the thread through which their worldview is woven. In the case of Roman Makaryan, that thread leads to the old streets of Gyumri, reaches back to the illustrations of childhood books and knots itself into the mysterious patterns of Armenian carpets. For him, art is a “way of speaking through silence” — a language where words give way to color and symbol.

​Roman recalls that since childhood, books were not just for reading but primarily objects for study.

​”Whenever I picked up a book, I would first examine the illustrations and then try to redraw them,” he told the Weekly.

​This interest led him to the S. Merkurov Art School in Gyumri and later to Shirak State University. However, observing Makaryan’s works, it becomes evident that his true signature developed beyond diplomas — through self-education and inner exploration. In his paintings, the colors of Minas, the modernism of Surenyants and the decorative spirit of Klimt are not mere imitations but sources of inspiration fused with national cultural elements.

The family as a national face

​For the artist, the “Family” series is not just a theme; it is a mission. The characters in his paintings are not fictional — he depicts himself, his wife and his children. Here, the personal transforms into the collective.

​”My goal is for these characters to become generalized so that everyone can recognize themselves or their family members in them,” the artist said.

​The family he portrays is a small model of the nation, where language, memory and tradition are preserved.

​The Armenian carpet appears in almost all of Makaryan’s work. It is not just a decorative background but an element that shapes the environment and meaning of the painting. The symbol of the Tree of Life is particularly central.

​”The Tree of Life is born from a seed, becomes a flower and a fruit, which in turn carries new seeds. I see this same continuity within the family,” he said.

​He passes this philosophy on to his children, teaching them to love everything Armenian — from painting to music. The artist is convinced that if culture is not preserved within the family, it will easily break and dissolve into other values.

​Makaryan works on a single canvas for a significant amount of time — anywhere from a few months to a year. In today’s fast-paced world, this is a unique approach to one’s craft.

​”I focus on the perfection of every detail, even the smallest ones. I feel the work is complete when I no longer want to change anything,” he told the Weekly.

​Currently, he is preparing for a solo exhibition. Although his paintings resonate deeply within the diaspora and receive numerous offers for sale, Makaryan is in no hurry to part with them. They are part of his life — the silent witnesses of his family and identity.

​As long as there are artists who weave our past and present onto the canvas, the cycle of life will continue — steadfast and beautiful, much like the Tree of Life.

