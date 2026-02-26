Competition and camaraderie highlight of 2026 AYF National Athletic Tournament in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region’s Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter hosted the 2026 National Athletic Tournament (NAT) over Presidents Day weekend.

The Philadelphia Steering Committee spent the past year planning the weekend’s events. Composed of AYF members, alumni and local community members, this committed team managed all aspects of the tournament.

The weekend began on Friday, Feb. 13, at Main Line Tavern in Paoli, Pennsylvania, as AYF members gathered for an exciting reunion. DJ Shant set the tone for the evening, keeping the crowd energized and on the dance floor, celebrating together late into the night.

Saturday’s competitions took place at Saint Joseph’s Recreational Center, where more than 130 AYF Seniors registered to participate in indoor basketball and coed volleyball. The tournament featured eight men’s basketball teams, four women’s basketball teams and nine coed volleyball teams.

The men’s tournament kicked off with an intense matchup between New York and North Andover, with the latter advancing to play Detroit, which had defeated Providence. Host chapter Philadelphia competed against Boston, which secured an impressive 64-39 win. On the women’s side, every team came in strong. In the highly anticipated rematch between the Mixed team and Philadelphia, the Mixed team pulled off a close 24-21 win.



The competition heated up in the second round, with New Jersey and Detroit advancing in the men’s competition. On the women’s side, the Mixed team continued its winning streak, defeating Detroit and earning a place in the championship game.

In the men’s losers bracket, Boston beat New York in a close 48-46 win, an impressive game for the young New York team. Philadelphia edged out last years’ champions in a close 35-27 game. In the women’s bracket, Philadelphia and Detroit faced off in a hard-fought contest, but Philadelphia secured their place in the championship with a 36-22 victory, setting them up for a shot at redemption against the Mixed team.

Alongside the basketball tournament, coed volleyball competition took place throughout Saturday. Returning champions North Andover, made a strong entrance in their game against New York. Philadelphia defeated Boston in the first match of the day, foreshadowing their team’s appearance in the championship. Many exciting matches were held throughout the day, with Chicago beating New Jersey in three sets, and Detroit posted a strong performance against Washington, D.C.

After Saturday’s competitions, members filed onto shuttles and returned to the Crowne Plaza Philadelphia to rest before attending the Barahantes. DJ Shant kicked off the Saturday night dance, keeping AYFers dancing long into the evening.

Sunday’s events began with a thrilling showdown in the men’s basketball winners bracket semifinals, as Detroit and New Jersey went head-to-head in a high-stakes battle. The game remained tight from start to finish, with both teams fighting for every point. In the end, though, New Jersey edged out a hard-fought 55-46 victory, giving them a spot in the finals.

In the men’s losers bracket semifinals, Boston defeated Philadelphia and came out victorious 49-26 to advance, which brought another nail-biter as Boston and Detroit clashed in an intense back-and-forth. With just seconds remaining, Detroit scored a dramatic three-pointer, sending the game into overtime. Boston secured a dramatic 51-44 win, earning a spot in the championship game. The stage was officially set: New Jersey and Boston would battle for the men’s basketball title, while Philadelphia and the Mixed Team geared up for the women’s final.

Over on the volleyball courts, the competition was just as fierce. North Andover and Philadelphia had blazed their way to the championship. This set up an unexpected championship matchup for later that afternoon.

When the volleyball championship got underway, Philadelphia beat reigning champions North Andover to win the NAT Volleyball Championship in its home state. Araz Balian of the AYF Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter was named Volleyball MVP.

Back on the basketball courts, the women’s championship game began with Philadelphia seeking redemption against the Mixed Team in a rematch from 2025. Both teams played with intensity, leaving everything on the court in pursuit of the title. In the end, the Mixed Team maintained their momentum, beating Philadelphia to secure a well-earned 31-29 victory and claim the women’s basketball championship for the second year in a row.

As they concluded their final NAT tournament, members of the women’s Mixed Team reflected on their experience. For Sena Changelian of the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter and Lauren Billeh, member and chair of the AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter, the weekend marked the end of their competitive NAT careers and the close of many years with the AYF.

“NAT has always held a special place in my heart,” Sena said. “Ending my final season with a championship alongside girls from different chapters who came together as one team was incredibly special. What made it even more meaningful was sharing it with lifelong friends and playing alongside Juniors I’ve watched grow into Seniors. I love competing, and now I’m excited to step back and watch the next group of AYFers take their shot and create lasting memories.”

Lauren reflected similarly on her final tournament. “Competing at my last NAT was unforgettable — a blast from start to finish. I’ll always be grateful to the AYF for the gift of lifelong friends, incredible experiences and the sense of community I gained. Finishing it off by being on the winning mixed team for the second year in a row was just the cherry on top!”



The women’s basketball MVP trophy was awarded to Alina Ouligian, of the AYF Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter, who shared, “NAT is always such a special event for us AYF seniors, bringing us together to play with one another and see our fellow ungers and ungerouhis from all different chapters! I am so proud of my Greater Boston “Nejdeh”s for a successful weekend and can’t wait to see everyone next year. Thank you to Philly’s “Sebouh” Chapter for an amazing weekend; you crushed it!”

The tournament concluded with the highly anticipated men’s basketball championship between Boston and New Jersey. Boston came out with a strong defense and even more powerful offense. While the crowd continued cheering both teams on, Boston emerged victorious with a final score of 45-22.

Capping off an incredible tournament, the men’s MVP award was presented to Avi Najarian of the AYF Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter, who delivered a standout performance throughout the weekend. Najarian said, “This past weekend at NAT reminded me just how proud and grateful I am to be Armenian and part of the AYF Boston chapter. What makes the victory even more meaningful is that in a chapter where most members are four or more years older than me, they’ve always treated me with such kindness and warmth that it truly feels like family. After losing last year in Providence, it felt incredible to come back and win this year. At the same time, NAT has always been about more than just the games — it’s about reconnecting with AYFers from across the country and celebrating our culture. That’s what makes it so special, and I’m already looking forward to next year.”



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A livestream of the tournament games is available on the Philly AYF Media YouTube account.

Following Sunday’s semifinal and championship matchups, attendees returned to the hotel to prepare for the weekend’s grand finale — an evening of awards and dancing, with Yerakouyn Band and DJ Emin keeping the energy high and the celebration unforgettable.

All teams, regardless of the outcome, joined together to celebrate their effort, camaraderie and competitive spirit. The Central Athletic Council proudly presented the championship trophies for basketball and volleyball, along with MVP awards recognizing exceptional talent and standout performances throughout the tournament.

Nicole Santerian, chair of the 2026 NAT Steering Committee, reflected on the weekend: “Hosting our entire region in Philly has meant so much to me and the rest of the “Sebouh” Chapter. As an Armenian, I will take any excuse we have to bring our community together for a weekend of fun, friends and a fraternal attitude. There is something so special in watching people travel from near and far to celebrate who we are, represent our chapters with pride and create memories that will last long after the weekend ends. Events like this remind me how strong and beautiful our community truly is. I am so grateful we had the chance to bring everyone together right here at home.”

The AYF-YOARF Central Executive and the 2026 Philadelphia NAT Committee sincerely thank all participants and attendees for their enthusiasm and warmly congratulate the tournament champions and MVPs on their outstanding achievements!

The AYF-YOARF eagerly anticipates the 2026 AYF-YOARF Olympics in New Jersey, where members will once again come together for a weekend of fellowship, spirited rivalry and festivity.