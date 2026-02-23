My heart beats for kebab

The buttery kebabs, fresh lavash and roasted peppers made up my diet for so many years. There was nothing better than enjoying a kebab for school lunch. I thought I was eating the pinnacle of health.

But as I grew older, I watched loved ones suffer from strokes, heart attacks and high cholesterol. My idea of the perfect Armenian diet began to crumble, especially after I became gluten-free.

Both of my grandmothers, like many Armenian grandmothers, never let anyone leave the house without eating something delicious. But this culture of food as love is not uniquely Armenian, so why are 54% of total deaths in Armenia caused by coronary heart disease? Why is Armenia ranked eighth globally for deaths from heart disease?

According to the World Health Organization, 92% of all deaths in Armenia are due to non-communicable diseases, with cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounting for 54% of total mortality.

Several risk factors are prevalent. About 47% of Armenian men and 2% of women smoke. Roughly 41% of adults have hypertension, and 31% of Armenian women are obese. One in three adults is affected by high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Rural areas have fewer resources, prompting initiatives like the Armenian American Medical Association of Boston and the Fund for Armenian Relief to bring heart health education and interventions to these communities.

Environmental and lifestyle factors also play a role. An estimated 22% of Armenians die prematurely before age 70. Smoking plays a major role, with heavy smokers accounting for 90% of lung cancer cases and an additional 5% attributed to passive smoking. Coffee consumption is also notably high, at nearly eight kilograms per person annually — almost 80 times more than tea consumption.

Diet is another key factor. Traditional Armenian cuisine includes many healthy elements — fresh vegetables, herbs, legumes and grilled meats — but it can also be high in red meat, salt and refined carbohydrates. In recent decades, dietary habits have shifted due to urbanization, economic factors and broader regional influences, often leading to increased consumption of processed foods, alcohol and tobacco, all of which contribute to higher cardiovascular risk.

At the same time, Armenian social and cultural structures can be protective. Strong family and community ties have been shown to slow cognitive decline and reduce the risks of heart disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety, dementia and early death. While diet and environment matter, strong social ties remain a vital strength.

So, what do we do? Do we throw away the skewers? Do we check our blood pressure at every meal?

No. We breathe. We walk instead of sitting in smoke. We lighten the garlic sauce, drink less, stress less and take better care of ourselves.

I want to be as strong as Sassountsi Tavit — able to split a lion in half. But strength starts small, in the choices we make daily to protect our hearts.