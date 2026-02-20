Fire Tom Barrack

Fired.

Tom Barrack needs to be tossed out the door.

Not retired. Not reassigned. Not quietly recycled into another role.

Fired — on the White House lawn.

Why? Well, it’s all in the Epstein files.

More than 540 references in the newly released Department of Justice files show that Tom Barrack — our American ambassador to Turkey — maintained a close personal and business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, before, during and after his highly publicized 2008 conviction on felony sex crimes involving minors.

Even after Epstein served jail time, emails show Epstein asking Barrack to send photos of himself “and child — make me smile.” Barrack went as far as calling Epstein his “role model” and offered (in jest, it seems) to go to work for Epstein as his butler.

They each pledged loyalty to one another — with Epstein writing “I am always there for you,” and Barrack responding “And me for you!!!” These exchanges come from the redacted files released so far — not including conversations that reportedly moved to encrypted Signal chats at Epstein’s urging.

As any high school civics student can tell you, American ambassadors represent more than any single politician; they represent our nation and our core values. The basic beliefs that bind us together — a commitment to the rule of law, the defense of human rights and, perhaps more than anything else, the protection of innocent children from those who would abuse them.

For our part, Armenian Americans have long opposed Barrack’s appointment, dating back to his 2015 statements demeaning Armenians as tribal, and dismissing the Armenian Genocide as an “old impression” clung to by Armenians. The ANCA responded then by calling on him to resign.

But it gets worse. The Epstein files reveal that Barrack was connected to Turkish government attempts to block U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as confirmed by the public admission of former Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. Long before he served as Ambassador and officially denied the Armenian Genocide as a U.S. official, he was aligning as a private citizen with a foreign government to undermine honest American remembrance of this crime against all humanity. And, all the while, he remained connected to Epstein’s circle.

To be clear: This isn’t partisan. It isn’t political. It’s moral at its core.

Tom Barrack is a man who denies genocide, who remained loyal to a convicted child sex trafficker. He has no place in U.S. public service — as a dog catcher or an ambassador.