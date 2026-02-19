Aznavoorian Sisters to make Boston debut at the Armenian Museum of America

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Museum of America has announced the first Music in Color concert of the season, featuring acclaimed cellist Ani Aznavoorian and pianist Marta Aznavoorian, making their Boston debut as a duo, on Saturday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m.

The concert will feature Armenian composers alongside classical repertoire. A highlight will be the Boston premiere of Peter Boyer’s “Mount Ararat,” written for the Aznavoorian Sisters. Additionally, the program will include compositions by Komitas, Brahms (Sonata for Cello and Piano in F Major, Opus 99), Avet Terterian (Sonata for Cello and Piano) and Paganini.

The Music in Color program fosters meaningful engagement with the museum’s exhibitions, inviting audiences to experience the rich tapestry of Armenian music and art. Now in its second year and generously supported by longtime benefactor Nancy R. Kolligian, the series brings intimate performances to the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries while deepening public connection to Armenian culture through music.

“We are thrilled to kick off this year’s Music in Color program with the extraordinary Aznavoorian Sisters. Their artistry and international acclaim reflect exactly the kind of dynamic and meaningful programming we are proud to present at the museum. We are honored to host these wonderfully talented musicians and to continue to build a space where music, art and community intersect in powerful ways,” said Nancy R. Kolligian.

The Aznavoorian Sisters began performing together at ages four and eight at their Armenian church in Evanston, Illinois. After winning First Prize in the Illinois Bell Young Performers Competition, they appeared live with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a performance broadcast on PBS. They have since performed internationally across Europe and Armenia, including appearances in Khachaturian and Komitas Halls, and at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. They have performed individually at Armenian Night at the Pops with the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall. Recent highlights include a winter residency with the Seattle Chamber Music Society and performances at the Ravinia Festival. This season, they embark on a U.S. tour with engagements nationwide and a featured recital at Festival Mozaic.

Tickets are $25 for members and $50 for non-members. Please visit www.armenianmuseum.org/rsvp to purchase tickets.