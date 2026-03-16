Community NewsAnnouncements

Interactive biographies as innovative tools for Armenian Genocide education

Guest ContributorMarch 16, 2026Last Updated: March 16, 2026
0 1 minute read
Armenian Genocide scholar and historian Dr. Khatchig Mouradian

Beloit College, the Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies at the University of Minnesota, and the USC Shoah Foundation will present an online professional development program titled “Interactive Biographies as Innovative Tools for Armenian Genocide Education” on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. CDT. The webinar will be hosted on Zoom.

The online program invites Wisconsin and Minnesota educators to discover the USC Shoah Foundation’s newest interactive biography (Dimensions in Testimony) featuring Armenian Genocide scholar and historian Dr. Khatchig Mouradian.

The interactive biography enables learners to engage in virtual conversation with Dr. Mouradian by asking questions that prompt real-time responses from prerecorded video, redefining inquiry-based education. Dr. Mouradian’s interactive biography addresses his childhood experiences growing up during the Lebanese Civil War, his experiences as a third-generation descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors and his academic research on the Armenian Genocide.

The webinar will introduce this interactive pedagogical tool and explore how it empowers students to seek knowledge about historical events, build digital citizenship and foster critical thinking and human connection.

The program is part of a professional development opportunity designed for educators interested in innovative approaches to teaching the history of the Armenian Genocide.

Related Articles

Registration is available at https://z.umn.edu/Armeniangenocideeducation.

For additional information, contact George Dalbo at dalbogd@beloit.edu.

Tags
Guest ContributorMarch 16, 2026Last Updated: March 16, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Armenian-owned firm expands to Sacramento to develop stadium and downtown district

March 15, 2026

Armen Agop to represent the Egypt Pavilion at the 61st Venice Biennale

March 15, 2026

Sarkisian Workshop Series launch: Imagining Alternative Futures with Olivia Katrandjian

March 14, 2026

NAASR NextGen Armenian Studies Program opens applications for three-week summer institute for high school students

March 14, 2026
Back to top button