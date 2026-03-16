Beloit College, the Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies at the University of Minnesota, and the USC Shoah Foundation will present an online professional development program titled “Interactive Biographies as Innovative Tools for Armenian Genocide Education” on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. CDT. The webinar will be hosted on Zoom.

The online program invites Wisconsin and Minnesota educators to discover the USC Shoah Foundation’s newest interactive biography (Dimensions in Testimony) featuring Armenian Genocide scholar and historian Dr. Khatchig Mouradian.

The interactive biography enables learners to engage in virtual conversation with Dr. Mouradian by asking questions that prompt real-time responses from prerecorded video, redefining inquiry-based education. Dr. Mouradian’s interactive biography addresses his childhood experiences growing up during the Lebanese Civil War, his experiences as a third-generation descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors and his academic research on the Armenian Genocide.

The webinar will introduce this interactive pedagogical tool and explore how it empowers students to seek knowledge about historical events, build digital citizenship and foster critical thinking and human connection.

The program is part of a professional development opportunity designed for educators interested in innovative approaches to teaching the history of the Armenian Genocide.

Registration is available at https://z.umn.edu/Armeniangenocideeducation.

For additional information, contact George Dalbo at dalbogd@beloit.edu.