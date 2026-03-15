Armen Agop to represent the Egypt Pavilion at the 61st Venice Biennale

Egypt’s Ministry of Culture has announced that artist Armen Agop has been selected to represent Egypt at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. An artist whose work traverses the boundaries of the spiritual and physical realms, Agop is known for his distinct visual language rooted in silence, introspection and permanence. The exhibition opens to the public on May 9, 2026 and continues through Nov. 22, 2026.

Agop’s practice distills form to its most meditative essence. His focus is on the invisible and the internal energy that an artwork transmits, embodying spirituality within a physical form. Soberness, slowness and renouncement of demonstrative abilities characterize his ascetic approach, a conviction that has defined his work for over three decades.

“Egypt represents one of the most important civilizations, and La Biennale di Venezia is one of the most important art exhibitions in the world. Being part of that is one of the greatest honors and responsibilities an artist can have,” Agop said regarding his selection.

Agop, who is both artist and curator, says that “the Egypt Pavilion will be a space for contemplation.” He has entitled the exhibition, “Silence Pavilion: Between the Tangible and the Intangible,” inviting viewers to listen to the silence, observe the invisible and discern the scents and sounds of the intangible.

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Rooted in both ancient Egyptian sensibilities and a cross-cultural worldview, his work offers a contemplative counter-melody — one that speaks in “minor keys” through depth rather than volume. The artist’s presentation for the Egyptian Pavilion aligns with the Biennale Arte 2026 conceptual framework, reflecting on how nuance, inwardness and delicate shifts of perception can reveal an alternative mode of awareness.

This appointment carries a unique historical resonance. “My grandfather survived the Armenian Genocide and arrived in Egypt, where Armenians were welcomed. Representing Egypt, therefore, has symbolic meaning and a successful demonstration of cultural coexistence that transcends geographical boundaries,” says Agop. “It is an example for our contemporary situation: our humanity can transcend the limits of reason. I believe we are more human in unity than in separation. And now, having lived in Italy since 2000, the cultural interaction is enriching, and the horizon continually expands like a boundless desert, sustaining consistent growth.”

In 2026, Agop brings to the Egypt Pavilion a renewed perspective on silence, not as absence but as presence: a conscious act of grounding in a time of global acceleration. His participation symbolizes both personal continuity and Egypt’s broader cultural evolution.

Born in Cairo in 1969, Agop creates sculptures and paintings that explore the relationship between the physical and spiritual. Rooted in his Egyptian-Armenian heritage, his work connects ancient traditions with contemporary practice, blurring the line between art-making and meditation.

Inspired by the desert, Agop distills his work into essential forms free of narrative or representation. His pieces become meditations — recordings of time and consciousness, echoes of a spiritual process rather than representations of form.

Agop graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts at Helwan University, Cairo in 1992. Major awards include the Prix de Rome (2000), the Umberto Mastroianni Award (2010) and the Premio Sulmona, Presidential Medal of the Italian Republic (2013). His works are held in collections including the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art, Mathaf (Doha), Barjeel Art Foundation (Sharjah) and the Egyptian Modern Art Museum (Cairo). He lives and works in Pietrasanta, Italy.

About the National Pavilion of Egypt

Commissioned by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture’s Accademia d’Egitto a Roma, the National Pavilion of Egypt has participated in the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia since 1938, making it one of the longest-standing participants. Located in the Giardini, the pavilion was designed by architect Brenno Del Giudice in 1932 and has served as Egypt’s permanent home at the Biennale since 1952.

In 1995, Egypt was awarded the Golden Lion for Best National Participation. The pavilion serves as a platform for the nation’s most innovative artistic voices, providing a space for dialogue, cultural exchange and creative collaboration. It represents Egypt’s rich artistic heritage while showcasing contemporary innovation on the international stage.