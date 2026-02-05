Literary CornerAnnouncements

New book examines Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Genocide recognition in Australia

Guest ContributorFebruary 5, 2026Last Updated: February 5, 2026
0 1 minute read

Historian Themistocles Kritikakos offers the first comprehensive comparative study of Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Genocide recognition efforts in 21 century Australia.

Published by Palgrave Macmillan as part of the Palgrave Studies in the History of Genocide series, Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Genocide Recognition in Twenty-First-Century Australia: Memory, Identity, and Cooperation examines how diaspora communities have worked to preserve historical memory and pursue recognition of the late Ottoman genocides (1914–1923).

While the Armenian Genocide has received significant international recognition, the book highlights how the experiences of Greeks and Assyrians remain comparatively overlooked. Drawing on oral interviews with descendants of survivors and scholarship in memory and genocide studies, Kritikakos explores intergenerational silence, commemorative practices, sites of memory and coalition-building across communities.

The study also situates recognition efforts within the Australian context, where early humanitarian responses to the atrocities coexisted with — and at times conflicted with — national narratives centered on the Gallipoli Campaign and reconciliation with Turkey.

By tracing how communities that once remembered their traumatic pasts separately have increasingly developed shared narratives, the book sheds light on the evolving politics of memory, identity and cooperation in the diaspora.

Related Articles

The e-book edition was published in January 2026, with a hardcover edition currently available. For more information on how to purchase the book, please visit the publisher’s website.

Tags
Guest ContributorFebruary 5, 2026Last Updated: February 5, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Poetic courage: Melineh Yemenidjian writes herself whole

January 30, 2026

Book Review: ‘Once Upon a Time in Ethiopia’

January 28, 2026

Literary Lights 2026 kicks off with Pulitzer Prize winner Peter Balakian

January 27, 2026

Book Review: ‘Fustuk: A Graphic Novel’

January 27, 2026
Back to top button