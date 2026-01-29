The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns Dr. Oz’s targeting of Armenian Americans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns Dr. Oz for targeting Armenian American-owned businesses in California with accusations of fraud. In a recent video clip, Dr. Oz is seen cruising through Los Angeles and implying that Armenian-owned businesses are connected to organized crime and so-called “Armenian mafia “fraud schemes.
Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena), chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, said Oz’s remarks were both misleading and inflammatory.
“Dr. Oz knows a thing or two about fraud. He’s made millions promoting magic pills and miracle cures, betraying the Americans who trusted him. The Trump Administration is stripping healthcare benefits from millions of Americans while Dr. Oz is cruising around Los Angeles demonizing the Armenian community. Healthcare fraud is a real problem, and it starts from the top.”
California is home to the largest Armenian American population in the United States. For more than a century, Armenian Americans have enriched the state through leadership and innovation in business, agriculture, academia, government, medicine, technology, the arts and beyond.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.
One Comment
Dr. Mehmet Oz is a modern-day snake oil salesman, witch doctor, charlatan, conspiracy theorist and fraudster rolled into one, and of course an Armenophobe and Armenian Genocide denier (the two are of course not mutually exclusive).
This guy made millions by promoting pseudoscience and marketing fake new-age “treatments”, with his net worth estimated at $100 million, making him one of the richest doctors in the United States and certainly in Turkey.
With powerful friends in U.S. government, including his most powerful friend President Trump, this fraudster thinks that he has carte blanche to start a witch hunt against the Armenian community in California, under the pretext of combatting “fraud”. Being a charlatan is not enough, he now relishes becoming a grand inquisitor of Armenian Americans.
The presence and rise of Turkish-Americans in politics and the financial sector would be very detrimental to Armenian-Americans. Prominent Turkish Americans like him are overwhelmingly Armenophobic and Armenian Genocide deniers, like the vast majority of Turkish Americans. Fortunately, Turkish-Americans are not as numerous as Armenian-Americans, they are more dispersed, and they do not have a powerful lobby of their own. Otherwise, they would have made things unpleasant for Armenian Americans, just like Jewish lobbies make against Arab Americans and Somali Americans. The example of Mehmet Oz’s persecution attempts against Armenian Americans, should be a warning sign.
Oprah Winfrey regrets discovering him and making him famous through her show. She inadvertently launched his entertainment, business and political career, and created a monster. I really hope this guy’s downfall comes soon.