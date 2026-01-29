The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns Dr. Oz’s targeting of Armenian Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns Dr. Oz for targeting Armenian American-owned businesses in California with accusations of fraud. In a recent video clip, Dr. Oz is seen cruising through Los Angeles and implying that Armenian-owned businesses are connected to organized crime and so-called “Armenian mafia “fraud schemes.

Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena), chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, said Oz’s remarks were both misleading and inflammatory.

“Dr. Oz knows a thing or two about fraud. He’s made millions promoting magic pills and miracle cures, betraying the Americans who trusted him. The Trump Administration is stripping healthcare benefits from millions of Americans while Dr. Oz is cruising around Los Angeles demonizing the Armenian community. Healthcare fraud is a real problem, and it starts from the top.”

California is home to the largest Armenian American population in the United States. For more than a century, Armenian Americans have enriched the state through leadership and innovation in business, agriculture, academia, government, medicine, technology, the arts and beyond.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.