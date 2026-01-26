Delal Dink lecture at Harvard University rescheduled for Feb. 12

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University, in collaboration with the Friends of Hrant Dink, Inc. Boston, have rescheduled the Annual Hrant Dink Memorial Lecture. Originally planned for Jan. 29, the event was postponed due to severe weather that brought extreme cold and heavy snowfall to the Boston area.

The speaker, Delal Dink, is the head of the Hrant Dink Foundation in Istanbul, a graduate of Purdue University and the daughter of the Armenian journalist, intellectual and humanist Hrant Dink, who was assassinated 19 years ago.

The new date for the event is Thursday, Feb. 12.

In her lecture, titled “The Future as Memorial: Commemorating Hrant Dink,” Delal Dink will reflect on the work of the Hrant Dink Foundation and its efforts to rethink commemoration not as a static act of remembrance, but as an ongoing invitation to an alternative future.

“The Foundation approaches its work as ‘remembrance in action’ — a living practice refusing to merely mourn loss, but actively build the world Hrant Dink envisioned,” said Delal Dink.

The rescheduled 2026 Hrant Dink Memorial Lecture will take place on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Tsai Auditorium, 1730 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.