EAFJD president warns of Turkey’s role in Syrian instability, urges dialogue

Guest ContributorJanuary 24, 2026Last Updated: January 24, 2026
BRUSSELS — On Jan. 23, 2026, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in Aleppo and northern and northeastern Syria, highlighting the disruptive role of Turkey in the region.

In a statement, EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian warned that Turkey’s actions are undermining efforts to restore national cohesion, keeping Syria in a state of ongoing instability while continuing to interfere in its internal affairs. Recent armed clashes between state forces and Kurdish units have further heightened tensions.

“Recently, Aleppo, and particularly northern and northeastern Syria, has been facing a state of heightened tension, including armed clashes between state forces and Kurdish units. Efforts to restore internal cohesion—an essential signal for national unity—are being obstructed by Turkey, which seeks to maintain Syria in persistent instability for its own interests,” Karampetian stated.

The statement called on all parties to replace threats and the use of force with constructive dialogue, ensuring civil and cultural equality for all Syrians. Kaspar Karampetian emphasized that some positive measures have already been adopted but stressed the need to implement them fully and to resist the temptation to resolve disputes through armed confrontation.

“Constructive dialogue, respect for civil rights and adherence to international norms are the only path toward lasting peace in Syria,” the president concluded.

