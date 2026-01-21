The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns Trump administration’s suspension of Armenian visas

Nonprofit News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns the Trump Administration’s suspension of Armenian visas. According to the Trump administration, they have indefinitely suspended immigrant visa processing for people from 75 countries, including Armenia. The freeze targets applicants that the Trump Administration deems likely to become a “public charge” — people who they believe may rely on government benefits for basic needs. 

California is home to the largest Armenian American population in the United States, and Armenians living in California have enriched our state for over 100 years through their leadership and contribution in business, agriculture, academia, government, medicine, technology, the arts and more.

“The denial of visas will cause real harm by separating families who have followed the law, disrupting California’s workforce and economy and advancing fear-based policies that destabilize our communities. This policy not only disrupts lives in California but also sends a troubling message about who is welcome in America,” said chair and assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena). 

“The Trump Administration’s suspension of processing immigrant visas from 75 countries is yet another manifestation of this administration’s cruelty and xenophobia. Blanket bans on people, like those from Armenia, who only want an opportunity to seek the American Dream, are simply unjustified. I am proud to represent the largest diaspora of Armenians in the state. This proud community contributes enormously to our economic and cultural strength. As a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I fully support our clear position against this new hostile federal policy,” said senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena).

“Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Armenian communities in the country. Banning people based on where they come from does not make us safer — it makes us smaller. We should be working to fix a broken immigration system with fairness and humanity, not advancing policies that punish innocent people and target entire communities,” said assemblymember Jessica Caloza (D-Los Angeles).

“Armenian immigrants have helped build our communities for over a century, and their contributions across every industry have made California the economic powerhouse it is today. This action by the Trump Administration is a throwback to the failed policies of the past. History has shown that excluding communities has never made us stronger,” said assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

  1. This is not really a surprise. Trump specifically said he was only interested in Nordic looking immigrants from wealthy Western countries, and Afrikaners.

    Here is the full list, which includes war-torn countries, US allies, and countries with long-standing legal and illegal migration to the United States:

    1. Afghanistan
    2. Albania
    3. Algeria
    4. Antigua and Barbuda
    5. Armenia
    6. Azerbaijan
    7. Bahamas
    8. Bangladesh
    9. Barbados
    10. Belarus
    11. Belize
    12. Bhutan
    13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
    14. Brazil
    15. Myanmar
    16. Cambodia
    17. Cameroon
    18. Cape Verde
    19. Colombia
    20. Côte d’Ivoire
    21. Cuba
    22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
    23. Dominica
    24. Egypt
    25. Eritrea
    26. Ethiopia
    27. Fiji
    28. The Gambia
    29. Georgia
    30. Ghana
    31. Grenada
    32. Guatemala
    33. Guinea
    34. Haiti
    35. Iran
    36. Iraq
    37. Jamaica
    38. Jordan
    39. Kazakhstan
    40. Kosovo
    41. Kuwait
    42. Kyrgyzstan
    43. Laos
    44. Lebanon
    45. Liberia
    46. Libya
    47. North Macedonia
    48. Moldova
    49. Mongolia
    50. Montenegro
    51. Morocco
    52. Nepal
    53. Nicaragua
    54. Nigeria
    55. Pakistan
    56. Republic of the Congo
    57. Russia
    58. Rwanda
    59. St Kitts and Nevis
    60. St Lucia
    61. St Vincent and the Grenadines
    62. Senegal
    63. Sierra Leone
    64. Somalia
    65. South Sudan
    66. Sudan
    67. Syria
    68. Tanzania
    69. Thailand
    70. Togo
    71. Tunisia
    72. Uganda
    73. Uruguay
    74. Uzbekistan
    75. Yemen

    Interestingly, Turkey or the Arab Gulf countries are not in this list, as well as many other Third World countries and conflict countries, nor countries with long-standing legal and illegal migration such as Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras or El Salvador.

    It appears Trump had this list prepared according to his own whims and fancies, not according to genuine security concerns and US national interests.

