Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra presents “A Mid-Winter Concert: Armenia”

Guest ContributorJanuary 17, 2026Last Updated: January 17, 2026
The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Philharmonic Society of Arlington will present “A Mid-Winter Concert: Armenia” on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Arlington High School in Arlington, Massachusetts. The program will be performed by the Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Orlando Cela, music director.

The concert celebrates Armenian musical heritage through a program featuring works by prominent Armenian composers, such as Arno Babajanian and Alan Hovhaness.

The program includes “Ballet Suite” by Geghuni Chitchyan, presented as a world premiere; “Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra” by Eduard Baghdasaryan, featuring violin soloist Sargis Karapetyan; “Elegy in Memory of Aram Khachaturian” by Arno Babajanian, arranged by Arakelian; and Symphony No. 1, “Exile,” by Alan Hovhaness.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and free for children under 17. Tickets will be available at the door only. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and masking is optional.

The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra is presented by the Philharmonic Society of Arlington. For more information, please visit psarlington.org.

