IALA’s New York City Chapter to celebrate Anahid Literary Prize recipient Lory Bedikian

The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s New York City Chapter will be hosting a literary evening celebrating IALA advisory board member Lory Bedikian’s Anahid Literary Prize at Brooklyn’s WORD Bookstore. Bedikian will be joined by fellow prize recipient Aaron Poochigian as well as Ani Tatintsyan, Cathy Salibian, Sarah Leah Whitson, William Archila, Jackie Marashlian, Chris Atamian, Alan Semerdjian, Lola Koundakjian, Garen Torikian, Shushanik Karapetyan and chapter leader Aida Zilelian.

The event will take place on March 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at 126 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York. Register here.

Lory Bedikian’s second book Jagadakeer: Apology to the Body won the 2023 Prairie Schooner/Raz-Shumaker Book Prize in Poetry, published by the University of Nebraska Press. Her first collection The Book of Lamenting won the Philip Levine Prize for Poetry. Her work received the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry and is included in the anthology Border Lines: Poems of Migration, KNOPF, 2020. Bedikian has received grants from the Money for Women/Barbara Deming Memorial Fund and was chosen to be part of the 2024 Poets & Writers Poetry publicity cohort. She received the 2024 Anahid Literary Award from the Columbia University Armenian Center. Bedikian teaches poetry workshops in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Learn more at lorybedikian.com.

Aaron Poochigian earned a Ph.D. in Classics from the University of Minnesota and an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University. His latest poetry collection, American Divine, the winner of the Richard Wilbur Award, came out in 2021. He has published numerous translations with Penguin Classics and W.W. Norton. His work has appeared in such publications as Best American Poetry, The Paris Review and POETRY. Learn more at aaronpoochigian.com.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA) is a global nonprofit that supports and celebrates writers and translators around the world by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language, and in translation. Learn more by visiting armenianliterary.org.