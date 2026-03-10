Five years with the International Armenian Literary Alliance: Fundraiser and anniversary celebration

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is turning 5! IALA has grown a diverse global community of Armenian writers, translators and their champions over the past five years. With your support, we have created access, connections and programming on an unprecedented level for the Armenian literary community. You are invited to celebrate their fifth anniversary with an online fundraiser and a special event in Los Angeles, California.

On March 22, 2026, the IALA Los Angeles Chapter is hosting an exciting afternoon featuring readings by Armenian writers, a performance by DJ Yerv, and coffee and pastries provided by Armenian-owned businesses Brothers Coffee and The Moody Vegan.

The event will take place at a private residence in Glendale, California, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Location details will be shared with each ticket sale, which also includes one free coffee drink voucher. Free street parking is available.

Donations are accepted now through March 31, 2026. Register and/or donate here.

Since 2021, IALA has:

Provided professional and creative guidance to 60 emerging writers and translators through our annual Mentorship Program;

Given 20 high school poets a chance to publish and perform their work on an international stage through our Young Armenian Poets Awards in Honor of Tamar Asadourian;

Awarded 12 grants for new works of creative writing and literary translation;

Hosted more than 60 readings, discussions and workshops with Armenian authors, translators, editors and publishers, such as Literary Lights , our annual reading series in collaboration with NAASR and the Zohrab Center;

Launched three vibrant chapters in Los Angeles, New York City and Yerevan, which regularly host in-person events;

Helped more than 50 authors market their publications, which have gone on to win awards; and provided more than 40 free memberships to writers and translators in need to provide access to our programs.

In celebration of their fifth anniversary, IALA is hoping to raise $10,000. You can select any of the tiers below to support a specific activity of ours:

$60 offers free membership to a writer in need

$200 features a writer in one of our events

$500 provides promotional support to five writers with newly published books

$1,000 brings a panel or workshop to life

$3,000 funds a IALA creative writing grant

Your tax-deductible donation — at any level — directly supports the expansion of vital programming and support for Armenian writers and translators everywhere.

**Names of donors with contributions of $500 and more will be acknowledged in public IALA announcements.