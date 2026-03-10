Salit Conservatory of Music presents encore concert series with Anna Sarkisova

Salit Conservatory of Music in Burbank, California invites audiences to an inspiring evening of music on Sunday, March 29 at 5:00 p.m., featuring acclaimed Armenian-American pianist Anna Sarkisova as part of its Encore Concert Series.

At the center of the program, titled “Multiple Journeys, One Soul,” is Franz Liszt’s monumental Dante Sonata, one of the most powerful and imaginative works in the piano repertoire. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, the sonata traverses a vast emotional and spiritual landscape, moving between darkness and light, turmoil and transcendence. Liszt’s music evokes scenes of dramatic intensity alongside moments of profound lyricism, inviting listeners into a journey that is both deeply personal and universal.

Sarkisova is internationally recognized for her poetic insight, refined technique and deeply communicative performances. Shaped by the traditions of both the Russian and Austrian schools of piano playing, her artistry reflects a vast musical perspective grounded in clarity, expressive depth and structural understanding. Critics and audiences alike praise her ability to reveal the inner architecture of the music while maintaining a powerful emotional connection.

A prizewinner at numerous international piano competitions, Sarkisova has collaborated with distinguished artists including Rudolf Kehrer, Oxana Yablonskaya, Oleg Meisenberg, Paul Badura-Skoda, Malcolm Bilson and Vladimir Chernov. Her international career has taken her to major stages and festivals throughout Europe, the United States and Asia.

With a keen sensitivity to color and narrative, Sarkisova approaches Liszt’s Dante Sonata not merely as a virtuosic display, but as a living story unfolding in sound. Presented in the intimate setting of Salit Conservatory, this recital offers a rare opportunity to experience the sweeping gestures and nuanced details of this Romantic masterpiece up close.

The performance promises an immersive musical experience that speaks to themes of transformation, resilience and the search for meaning — inviting both longtime lovers of piano music and first-time listeners to engage deeply with one of the most compelling works in the repertoire.

For more information and tickets, please visit our website.