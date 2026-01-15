The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has released a statement following its 29th (Extraordinary) Supreme Meeting, detailing the party’s approach to the 2026 parliamentary elections. The statement reflects input from regional and city meetings, as well as the views of meeting participants.

According to the statement, Armenia and the Armenian people face significant geopolitical shifts and serious security threats. The current government’s policies are described as “anti-national and anti-state,” placing the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk.

The ARF statement asserts that “in order to reverse the situation, neutralize threats and build a new, qualitatively stronger national state, it is imperative to remove the current administration from power.” It further emphasizes that the 2026 parliamentary elections should serve as a mechanism to prevent the ruling party from perpetuating its authority.

Based on these conclusions, the ARF has decided to:

Participate in the 2026 parliamentary elections, giving preference to a coalition format;

Authorize the ARF Supreme Body in Armenia to conduct active pre-election negotiations regarding potential coalition arrangements, ensuring the ARF plays a significant role and that its positions on key issues are reflected.

The 29th (Extraordinary) Supreme Meeting of the ARF concluded in Yerevan on Jan. 13, 2026.

Artsakh

Azerbaijan has released four Armenian POWs who had been held in Baku’s prisons: Vagif Khachatryan, Gevorg Sujyan, Vicken Euljekjian and Davit Davtyan.

Vagif Khachatryan, born in 1955, is a veteran of the First Artsakh War. He was detained in 2023 at the Hakari Bridge while traveling to Armenia for medical treatment. Azerbaijani authorities accused him of being another individual with the same name who was killed during the first war and charged him with alleged involvement in the so-called Khojaly events. A Baku court sentenced Khachatryan to 20 years in prison. In recent days, concerns had been raised about his health, particularly heart-related complications, and he was hospitalized while in detention. According to the latest information, his condition is now stable.

Unlike Khachatryan, the three other detainees had been held in Baku since 2020. Vicken Euljekjian was captured one day after the end of the 44-day war. He had traveled from Lebanon to Armenia and then to Artsakh. Euljekjian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was reportedly held under inhumane conditions. His wife repeatedly raised concerns about his treatment and appealed to various international bodies. Azerbaijani media claimed that he had relocated to Artsakh with his family to start a new life; however, his wife and son remained in Lebanon. Reports of his torture include allegations that Azerbaijani authorities burned off a cross tattoo on his hand.

Gevorg Sujyan and Davit Davtyan, who were captured in 2020, were each sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of illegally carrying weapons and ammunition. During interrogation, Sujyan stated that he had been in Artsakh for humanitarian purposes.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced their release, stating that the four former detainees are currently being transferred to Yerevan.

As part of a reciprocal agreement between the two countries, Armenia transferred two Syrian nationals serving life sentences to Syrian authorities via Turkey on Jan. 14, 2026, Armenia’s Ministry of Justice reported. The individuals — Yousef Alaabet al-Haji and Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkheri — were transferred for the continued enforcement of their sentences in their country of citizenship.

As part of a reciprocal agreement between the two countries, on Jan. 14, 2026, two Syrian nationals serving life sentences in the Republic of Armenia—Yousef Alaabet al-Haji and Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkheri—were transferred to Syrian authorities via Turkey for the continued enforcement of their sentences in their country of citizenship, Armenia’s Ministry of Justice reported.

According to the ministry, the transfer was carried out within the framework of intergovernmental cooperation and in accordance with applicable legal mechanisms.

Both individuals had been sentenced to life imprisonment in Armenia on charges of mercenarism. Prosecutors stated that during the 44-day war in 2020, they were recruited into the Azerbaijani armed forces in exchange for financial compensation and took part in military operations.

Georgia

Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been arrested and transferred to prison after being found guilty of money laundering, his lawyer, Mikhail Shakulashvili, told reporters.

“Garibashvili has already been detained. At this moment, he is en route and is being transferred to a penitentiary facility,” the lawyer said, adding that he had not yet been informed which prison the former prime minister would be sent to.

Earlier Monday, Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced that Garibashvili had pleaded guilty to charges of illegal income legalization and entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. Under the agreement, the former prime minister was sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors said he was also fined 1 million lari (approximately $370,000) and ordered to forfeit to the state $6.5 million in cash seized during a search of his residence.

Garibashvili served as Georgia’s prime minister from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2024.

In October 2024, the Prosecutor General’s Office formally charged Garibashvili with money laundering, alleging that between 2019 and 2021 he secretly engaged in business activities prohibited by law for public officials. The Tbilisi City Court later approved a request by prosecutors to impose bail of 1 million lari as a preventive measure.

Earlier, Georgia’s State Security Service reported that searches were conducted at the homes and apartments of Garibashvili, former State Security Service chief Grigol Liluashvili, former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze and others as part of multiple criminal investigations. Authorities said the searches resulted in the seizure of more than $7 million in cash, 198 luxury items and watches, valuable paintings, documents, 50 mobile phones and 119 electronic devices.

Russia

The Armenian government has formally protested remarks made by Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov, summoning Russia’s ambassador to Armenia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and delivering a note of protest, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan stated that Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin was called in and presented with a diplomatic note expressing deep concern over statements aired on a program broadcast by a Russian state television channel.

According to the ministry, the remarks constitute an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. The statements were described as hostile in nature and a gross violation of the fundamental principles governing friendly relations between Armenia and the Russian Federation.

Solovyov had claimed that “losing Armenia is not in Russia’s interests” and suggested that Russia should conduct so-called “special military operations” not only in Ukraine but also in other territories within what he described as Russia’s sphere of influence, in disregard of international law.

Turkey

Work at the Alican border crossing on the Armenian-Turkish border has reached 90% completion, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

Construction continues at both the Alican crossing in the Karakoyunlu district of Turkey’s Iğdır province and the Margara crossing in Armenia’s Armavir region. At Alican, facilities are being built to handle customs and other administrative procedures.

The agency also reported that advertising and informational panels are being installed for tourists traveling from Armenia to Turkey.