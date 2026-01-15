Birds as messengers from Heaven

If you’re like me and countless others, you are spending January in a time of reflection. Whether it’s starting a New Year’s resolution, setting goals and intentions or slowing down after the holidays to create space for remembrance — or even grief — the post-holiday season and the idea of a fresh start invite us to pause.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about remembrance and have been fascinated with research on birds regarded as “messengers from Heaven,” symbolizing a closeness to God as they soar freely between earth and sky. While many animals, such as butterflies, deer, dragonflies and birds, carry a universal spirit across many cultures, some are especially meaningful in Armenian folklore.

For example, the crane is featured in the beloved folk song “Krunk” (Crane), where it serves as a messenger between homeland and exile. The swallow appears in the Armenian folk song “Tsitsernak” (Swallow) as a symbol of homecoming, spring and renewal. Eagles and hawks are prominent in Armenian art, as in “Like Water on Stone” by Dana Walrath, where the hawk symbolizes strength, watchfulness and divine protection.

More universally, cardinals, robins, blue jays and doves are most associated with visits from Heaven. Cardinals are the most popular, appearing in every visual modality, likely due to their vibrant color, which some associate with the blood of Christ. Many believe that cardinals appear during times of longing or remembrance, often in winter, when grief may feel heaviest. Robins are typically linked to renewal and hope. Some believe that seeing one, especially after experiencing a loss, is a reminder that life continues and that spring will return. Blue jays, though mentioned less often, hold significant meaning for many. Their bold calls can feel protective, almost as if a loved one is making their presence felt. Doves are considered a biblical symbol of peace and the Holy Spirit, often associated with God’s comfort and the resting soul.

Birds also hold special significance in Scripture. When Noah’s Ark came to rest on Mount Ararat in Armenia, birds were sent out to witness what remained on earth. Interestingly, the raven was the first bird to leave the Ark. In the Genesis account, Noah releases two types of birds: first a raven and then a dove, which is sent out three times. After the Ark comes to rest and 40 days pass, Noah releases the raven, which flies “to and fro,” back and forth, over the waters, until the earth dries. The dove is sent next to see whether the waters have receded, but it returns the first time, having found no place to rest. Seven days later, Noah sends the dove again, and it returns in the evening with a freshly plucked olive leaf in its beak, signaling the reemergence of vegetation and dry land. After another seven days, Noah sends the dove a third time, and this time it does not return, suggesting that the earth is once again suitable for life beyond the Ark.

My interest in this topic is deeply connected to my personal journey, especially in my writing for “Book #2,” in which an orphan’s mother watches over and guides her child from Heaven. This research has opened my eyes to why birds are viewed as messengers from Heaven and why their symbolism endures. While the symbolism of the cardinal, robin, blue jay and dove is meaningful, I find myself drawn most strongly to the raven in the story of Noah’s Ark for several reasons.

It is plausible that ravens would have appeared along the Armenian Deportation Route, a connection that could enhance the cultural experience for readers, highlighting Mount Ararat as sacred geography. As a historical fiction novelist, staying true to creating historically plausible scenarios is paramount.

The raven tested the world after destruction, moving between land and water. It endured between the space of death and renewal. This in-between role makes the raven a fitting companion in grief.

Symbolically, the raven represents endurance after loss, bearing witness when the world is not yet healed.

Since the idea of incorporating birds first struck me, I’ve noticed signs of them seemingly every day. Whether it’s spotting a cardinal in my yard, encountering references to birds in poetry and literature, scrolling through social media images or observing wood carvings of birds on people’s lawns — all of this has awakened my senses.

People interpret signs differently, and such stories endure across cultures and generations. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that over half of Americans believe animals possess spirits, and roughly four in 10 say the deceased can communicate with the living in some way. This shared belief can inspire hope and a sense of connection beyond the physical world.

Are you one of those believers? Is there a particular bird or animal that holds special meaning to you as a messenger from Heaven?

If, after reading this reflection, you begin to notice birds, animals or the beauty of nature around you, I encourage you to pause, reflect and consider the possibilities. Though not every sign brings clarity, some serve as a reminder that love, like the raven, endures.