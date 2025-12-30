Haigazian University Board of Trustees to celebrate 70th anniversary with gala in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Board of Trustees of Haigazian University is delighted to announce the 70th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, marking a milestone in the university’s storied history. The event, aptly titled From Beirut to Hollywood, will bring together alumni, benefactors, partners and distinguished guests from around the world to commemorate seven decades of academic excellence, transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to service.

The gala will honor Haigazian University’s legacy, reflecting on its journey since its founding and its ongoing mission to educate, inspire and lead across generations and continents.

As part of the evening, the university will recognize Joyce Philibosian Stein, a Lifetime Trustee and steadfast advocate. For decades, Joyce and her family have been pillars of support, deeply invested in the university’s strength, growth and continued success. Her exceptional dedication will be honored as part of the evening’s festivities.

The event’s Gala Committee is co-chaired by Tina Segel and Raffi Kendirjian, both esteemed members of the Board of Trustees. They are curating an evening that will combine glamour, tradition and celebration in recognition of Haigazian University’s 70-year legacy.

Guests will include Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, president of Haigazian University, as well as prominent trustees traveling from Beirut and across the United States. Alumni, dignitaries and distinguished individuals from both coasts will converge for what promises to be a memorable evening.

The program will feature a performance by world-renowned Armenian jazz virtuoso Vahagn Hayrapetyan and his band. Their performance will add a culturally rich and enchanting dimension to the gala.

Additional details about the evening’s program will be announced in the coming weeks. The celebration promises to honor Haigazian University’s enduring legacy — one that will continue to inspire generations to come.

For reservations and donations, please visit https://tinyurl.com/HU-LAbanquet.

About Haigazian University

Haigazian University, based in Beirut, Lebanon, was established in 1955 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America and the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East. With the motto of “Truth, Freedom and Service,” it is the only Armenian university in the Diaspora.