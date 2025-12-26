Empowered to make a difference: My journey at the ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy

This past summer, I had the opportunity to intern with the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) through the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy. What started as an opportunity to gain professional experience soon became a journey of advocacy, leadership and connection with my cultural heritage. From learning more about Armenian American political engagement to living in a vibrant community setting, my time at the Kasparian Academy inspired me, challenged me and ingrained in me lessons that I will carry forward for years to come.

A highlight of the experience was the hands-on involvement we gained in activism and policy work. The ANCA team taught us about the legislative process and the importance of civic involvement in Armenian American issues. I collaborated with my cohort on advocacy projects, researched pro-Armenian policies and assisted in preparing briefs. Throughout it all, I realized the importance of strategic and critical thinking, as well as the vital role of an informed citizenry in policy-making and shaping. We weren’t just exploring sample scenarios. We were actively contributing to ANCA campaigns and initiatives that protect and promote Armenia and Artsakh’s interests in the United States.

One of my favorite aspects of the internship was our time on Capitol Hill. As I walked through the halls, it struck me that I was actually setting foot in a place where major policy decisions are made. I sat down with the foreign affairs legislative assistant from my own congressional district to share insights on Artsakh and Armenia, and joined with the rest of the intern team to drop off policy briefs to different Congressional offices. At that moment, I was not only an individual but also a representative of countless Armenians. It became clear to me how grassroots efforts translate into legislative action and how important youth activism is in furthering the Armenian Cause.

Throughout our time there, we participated in numerous workshops and seminars on leadership, professionalism, networking, public speaking and other career development-related topics. Each workshop offered vital lessons that would help provide us with the necessary skills and tools to succeed in our future professions. My time at the Academy also strengthened my connection to Armenian culture and history. Being immersed in so many conversations about the struggles of the Armenian nation and Homeland deepened my sense of responsibility and my desire to contribute meaningfully to alleviate the challenges we collectively face. I learned that advocacy does not only correlate to policy, but also to preserving our identity and creating a future where we can thrive.

Sharing a living space with fellow interns at the Aramian House allowed me to develop friendships and bonds with my peers. I felt a sense of belonging and camaraderie, sharing a common living space with high school students from across the country and Armenia, where we were able to connect and make memories of a lifetime. While we may live different lives in different locations, we’re all united in a shared commitment to advancing issues of importance to the Armenian people. The youth I shared this experience with and the ANCA staff, who guided and led us along the way, will always have my deepest respect and admiration.

Looking back on my time as an intern, I realize this experience was about growth, connection and empowerment. Every moment reinforced my dedication to collaboration and service to the Armenian community. For anyone considering a path in advocacy or seeking to make a difference for the Armenian community, this internship is an invaluable opportunity to learn, lead and contribute in meaningful ways.