ANCA reflects on success of 2025 Kasparian Summer Academy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As 2025 draws to a close, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is celebrating the success of its Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, which, this August, welcomed its largest group of participants in the program’s five-year history. Armenian American high school students from across the United States spent two intensive weeks in the nation’s capital, advocating for Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian hostages, holding Baku accountable for its genocide of Artsakh and sharpening the U.S.-Armenia relationship’s focus on security and sovereignty.

“Our 2025 Kasparian Summer Academy interns hit the ground running, arriving in Washington at a critical moment for the Armenian homeland,” said ANCA Programs Director Michael Tatevossian. “It was inspiring to work with and witness Armenian high school students from across the country — from California to the Carolinas and beyond — as they came together with a shared commitment to justice and lasting peace for Armenia and Artsakh. It was also — in equal measure — wonderful to see them broaden their horizons and explore the broad array of academic and professional opportunities that lie before them.”

Summer Academy participants were selected through a rigorous application process focusing on academic excellence and demonstrated commitment to advancing the Armenian Cause, whether through the Armenian Youth Federation, Homenetmen, ACYOA, churches, schools, student groups or individual initiatives. Two years ago, the ANCA expanded the program to two sessions to accommodate unprecedented interest from youth across the country. This year marked a historic milestone, with the program hosting its largest group of participants since its founding.

The first session of the Summer Academy, held from August 4-8, included Gars Aintablian, Dalia Babian, Andre Bashirians, Michael Bradford, Antranig Chahmelikian, Sareen Guldjian, Natali Hayotsyan, Kareen Khayalian, Talar Khayalian, Sevana Kopalian, Sarine Markarian, Vaughn Melkonian, Amaras Ovayan, Talar Sarkissian, Isabella Setian, Arinne Stepanian, Kareen Tavidian, Aren Yergatian, Ardashes Hamparian, Vazghen Mardanyan and Karine Najarian.



The second session of the program, held from August 11-15, included Arpy Ayvazian, Diana Kardanaian, Olivia Darakjian, Mariam Grigoryan, Elena Yegyan, Edward Kulogyan, Peter Tourian, Nicole Bajakejian, Bedros Oruncakciel, Arin Nazarian, Arsen Bagdassarian, Karolina Minsasyan, Arthur Aghayants, Taleen McOmber, Taleen Stephans, Tatev Sargsyan, Grace Yacobe and Sergio Ayvazian.

During both sessions, Summer Academy participants explored the diplomatic challenges facing Armenia through discussions with Robert Avetisyan, former Representative of Artsakh to the United States. Big Whig Media founders Ken and Keith Nahigian discussed the broader Washington, D.C. political media scene and effective communication strategies during a tour of their state-of-the-art multimedia studio located just blocks from the White House. Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, the Armenia and Georgia Area Specialist at the Library of Congress, shared the vast treasures of the Library’s growing Armenian collection.

Summer Academy participants were introduced to a wide range of career opportunities on Capitol Hill, international development, advocacy and consulting by successful Armenian Americans in their respective fields. Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA) leaders and members shared the journeys that led them to Capitol Hill and their impact on U.S. policy-making. Spotlighting Washington, D.C.’s robust world of potential careers, Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee members Areni Margossian, Peter Sahagian and Tadeh Issakhanian walked the interns through career searches in the nation’s capital.

Throughout the two-week program, the Kasparian Summer Academy lecture series connected participants with an extraordinary lineup of Armenian professionals across numerous fields. Speakers included Charlie Mahtesian, Senior Politics Editor at Politico; Julian Setian, President and CEO of SOSi; Dr. Jirair Ratevosian, former U.S. Diplomat and Senior Fellow at CSIS; Vaughn Nahapetian of Palantir Technologies; Lorig Armenian Sarafian, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Communications at Freddie Mac; Mannik Sakayan, non-profit professional and Policy and Advocacy Consultant; Ruth Semonian Vetter, former Deputy General Counsel for Personnel and Health Policy at the Department of Defense; and Robert Krikorian, retired Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State.

Their perspectives broadened the students’ understanding of policy and leadership while inspiring them to view themselves as the next generation of Armenian American professionals who will make a lasting impact.



The ANCA Summer Academy is named after Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian in recognition of their lifetime of selfless service and sacrifice for the Armenian community and Cause through a generous grant by their daughter and son-in-law, Arsho and Adour Aghjayan, and grandson, Nareg Aghjayan. Participants stayed at the ANCA Aramian House, a landmark property in downtown Washington, D.C., which serves as the home and permanent headquarters of the ANCA’s signature youth programs. The Aramian House is named in honor of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island.

The ANCA Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy is part of an array of youth leadership and career development programs, including the Leo Sarkisian Internship Program, Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, University Semester in DC programs and the ANCA Rising Leaders Program — which features the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day.

In their own words: Summer Academy participants share their experiences

For many participants, the Kasparian Summer Academy represented a transformative experience that went far beyond a typical educational program. Natali Hayotsyan reflected that “participating in the ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy was an unforgettable experience that equipped me with valuable skills, empowered me to serve as an advocate for the Armenian Cause on a national scale and gave me the opportunity to be a part of a community of change-makers.”

The program’s impact on Capitol Hill left a lasting impression on several students. Sareen Guldjian emphasized the hands-on nature of the experience, noting that her time at the Summer Academy “was invaluable — not only did I gain firsthand experience in pushing forward pro-Armenian policies on Capitol Hill, but I also built family-like connections with peers and mentors who share the same passion for advocacy and service to our community.” Anto Chahmelikian found the program “truly eye-opening,” saying it “gave me valuable insight into how advocacy and policy intersect, and it strengthened my commitment to serving the Armenian community.”

Beyond the professional development, participants highlighted the deep personal connections formed during their time in Washington. Talar Sarkissian described the Academy as “such a meaningful experience,” explaining that “from building lifelong friendships to creating unforgettable memories and engaging in true advocacy, every part of the program left an impact.” Arsen Bagdassarian echoed this sentiment, calling the program “not just a chance to gain hands-on experience in Armenian advocacy and political lobbying, but an exceptional journey to connect with a tremendous group of young and bright Armenian Americans similarly invested in their support for our homeland.”

Several students spoke to how the program pushed them beyond their comfort zones. Diana Karadanaian shared that “this experience as an intern at the Kasparian Summer Academy allowed me to learn the importance of advocacy, and my Armenian heritage,” noting that “the ANCA team has given me countless opportunities and endless support, pushing me out of my comfort zone and opened my eyes to the community and culture here on Capitol Hill.”

The program’s dual focus on serious advocacy work and community building resonated strongly with participants. Aren Yergatian captured this balance perfectly, describing the Academy as “truly an unforgettable experience,” and noting that “whether it was advocating on Capitol Hill or hanging out at the Aramian House, everyone was always having a great time.”

For Peter Tourian, the practical skills gained proved invaluable. He explained that his “internship at the ANCA Summer Academy was an incredibly valuable experience,” where he “learned many important skills which can be implemented into all aspects of life,” including “public speaking, communication skills and how to think and make a change.”

Across all the testimonials, one theme remained constant: participants left the program not only with new skills and knowledge, but with friendships and a commitment to community, country and Cause that will last far beyond their week in Washington.

Applications are open for the 2026 Kasparian Summer Academy sessions. To learn more, please visit anca.org/summer.