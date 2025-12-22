Chicago ARF celebrates championship season for local Homenetmen and AYF youth

GLENVIEW, Ill. — On Saturday, Dec. 20, the Chicago “Christapor” Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) hosted a special evening at Shahnasarian Hall in the Armenian Community Center in Glenview to celebrate Armenian youth, athletic excellence and the enduring values that guide the Armenian community.

The evening began with a shared dinner, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for fellowship and celebration. The Gomideh expressed its sincere gratitude to all who contributed to the preparation, serving and cleanup, whose efforts ensured a smooth and enjoyable start to the night.

The program formally opened with welcoming remarks by Hagop Soulakian, chairman of the Chicago “Christapor” Gomideh. He welcomed the athletes and members of Homenetmen Chicago and the Chicago Ararat AYF Juniors and Seniors, along with their families, and congratulated both organizations on their recent championship victories.

The Homenetmen Chicago athletes were recognized for winning the 2025 Navasartian Games, followed just one week later by the Chicago Ararat AYF Juniors, who captured the 2025 Junior Olympic Championship. These back-to-back victories were highlighted as a source of pride for the entire community and as evidence of discipline, preparation and teamwork.

In his remarks, Soulakian emphasized that these achievements extend beyond athletics. “Winning championships does not happen by chance,” he stated. “It begins with ideas, preparation and planning. It requires hard work and sacrifice. But above all, championships are won through unity.”

He then connected these athletic principles to the mission and values of the ARF through the symbolism of its coat of arms. He explained that the pen represents ideas, education and thoughtful preparation; the shovel symbolizes disciplined work and consistent effort; the sword honors sacrifice and courage; and the fist unites all of these elements through collective strength. “Just as in athletics,” he noted, “ideas, hard work and sacrifice only lead to victory when they are bound together as one. That belief — unity through shared purpose — is exactly what the ARF stands for.”

To conclude the program, the ARF invited all Homenetmen athletes and AYF members to the front of the hall, where each was presented with a Zinanishan pin. The pin was offered as both a token of appreciation for their hard work and a reminder of the principles required to succeed not only on the field, but within the Armenian community and in service to the nation.

The evening continued with a special cake-cutting ceremony led by Khajak Arakelian, chair of Homenetmen Chicago, and Aleena Surenian, chair of the Chicago Ararat AYF, marking the shared celebration between the organizations. Following the ceremony, it was announced that Chicago will host the 2027 AYF Senior Olympics. The announcement was met with enthusiasm and pride, as hosting the Senior Olympics is both a significant responsibility and a meaningful honor for the local community. The opportunity reflects the confidence placed in Chicago’s organizations and volunteers and further underscored the evening’s theme of youth leadership, organizational strength and collective commitment to the future.

Organizers expressed hope that the evening fostered renewed appreciation for all those who helped make the celebration joyful and meaningful, while reinforcing the importance of unity, service and continued investment in youth. As emphasized throughout the night, the young people honored at this event represent more than championship teams; they are future leaders of the Armenian community. As Soulakian reminded those gathered, “Our survival has never been accidental; it has always been the result of resilience, unity, and an unbreakable commitment to our nation.”