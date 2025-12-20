My little brother

To have a little brother who loves you —
That is my life.
How beautiful, knowing that God gave me you
to teach me to forgive,
even to forgive myself.
For as long as I exist, you will be loved.
For as long as you exist, I will be loved.
And from what we’ve been taught — neither will cease.
I may not know which way to go,
but as long as I have a little brother who loves me,
I am alright.
To be your big sister
has always meant the most to me.
I have always been a big sister.
I always will be.
You are my brother.
Sometimes I want to grab your hand
and run back in time —
to one of those days.
No one can grow me a new brother.
No one can give me another you.
You are half of my equation,
half of who I am.
All my jokes, my memories, my stories —
somehow, they all have you in them.
I’ve always wanted to be your friend.
There was never a time I didn’t have you.
You were always there.
I tell myself — there’s no world without you.
I tell myself, I tell God,
I tell everyone:
there has never been a time
I didn’t have my brother.
There’s so little time between us.
I would follow you anywhere. And I have.
I can’t help it.