My little brother

To have a little brother who loves you —

That is my life.

How beautiful, knowing that God gave me you

to teach me to forgive,

even to forgive myself.

For as long as I exist, you will be loved.

For as long as you exist, I will be loved.

And from what we’ve been taught — neither will cease.

I may not know which way to go,

but as long as I have a little brother who loves me,

I am alright.

To be your big sister

has always meant the most to me.

I have always been a big sister.

I always will be.

You are my brother.

Sometimes I want to grab your hand

and run back in time —

to one of those days.

No one can grow me a new brother.

No one can give me another you.

You are half of my equation,

half of who I am.

All my jokes, my memories, my stories —

somehow, they all have you in them.

I’ve always wanted to be your friend.

There was never a time I didn’t have you.

You were always there.

I tell myself — there’s no world without you.

I tell myself, I tell God,

I tell everyone:

there has never been a time

I didn’t have my brother.

There’s so little time between us.

I would follow you anywhere. And I have.

I can’t help it.