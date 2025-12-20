PoetryYouth

My little brother

Ani AroyianDecember 20, 2025
The poet (left) with her brother (right)

To have a little brother who loves you —
That is my life.

How beautiful, knowing that God gave me you
to teach me to forgive,
even to forgive myself.

For as long as I exist, you will be loved.
For as long as you exist, I will be loved.
And from what we’ve been taught — neither will cease.

I may not know which way to go,
but as long as I have a little brother who loves me,
I am alright.

To be your big sister
has always meant the most to me.
I have always been a big sister.
I always will be.

You are my brother.

Sometimes I want to grab your hand
and run back in time —
to one of those days.

No one can grow me a new brother.
No one can give me another you.
You are half of my equation,
half of who I am.

All my jokes, my memories, my stories —
somehow, they all have you in them.

I’ve always wanted to be your friend.
There was never a time I didn’t have you.
You were always there.

I tell myself — there’s no world without you.
I tell myself, I tell God,
I tell everyone:
there has never been a time
I didn’t have my brother.

There’s so little time between us.
I would follow you anywhere. And I have.
I can’t help it.

Photo of Ani Aroyian

Ani Aroyian

Ani Aroyian holds an MPH from the University of New England and leads data collection and analysis at BASEC, supporting after-school and youth programs. She is also an active member of the AYF Greater Boston "Nejdeh" chapter, ARS Watertown "Leola Sassouni" chapter and ARF Boston "Sardarabad" chapter. With experience at Camp Haiastan, FAR and COAF, her work focuses on child well-being, family engagement and community-centered education.

