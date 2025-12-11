The sun within her: Hripsime Margaryan’s creative journey

There are many ways to live a life, but for some people, art becomes not only a profession, but also a character, a worldview and a way of living. This conversation with artist-designer and lecturer Hripsime Margaryan explored such a life — filled with colors, warm light, creativity and a sunlit inner mood.

I met Margaryan at the Artists’ Union of Armenia. We sat in the center of the exhibition hall, where the canvases seemed to breathe the golden autumn sun, filling the building with warmth — an ideal start to our conversation.

Margaryan grew up in a household steeped in art. Her father, Valmar, is an artist, and her mother, Dr. Evghine, has always been close to creative life. That environment shaped both her taste and her love for color. “I’ve been inside that world since the day I was born,” she told the Weekly. “The choice came naturally — both the colors and the atmosphere led me toward painting.” Despite the common belief that children simply follow their parents’ path, Margaryan said art was never imposed on her. “My parents always let me be free. The choice was mine.”

The word “freedom” appears often in her speech. For Margaryan, freedom is not a constant, complete state, but a momentary feeling that appears only when she creates. Music often accompanies her work, usually jazz-rock. “Good music is essential,” she said, smiling.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also essential is the presence of warm colors. It is no coincidence that her latest exhibition was titled “The Sun Within Me,” reflecting the artist’s emotional state. Margaryan draws inspiration from kind words, smiles, good weather and beauty in the everyday humdrum of life. But her greatest muse is autumn. “Autumn is my season. Maybe because I was born in autumn, and it aligns with my nature,” she reflected.

Yet, autumn is a period of melancholy for many. When asked how she maintains such optimism and creative energy, she acknowledged that pauses happen, but said they are manageable. “You need to fill the day with pleasant things,” she explained. “Everyone has their small joys: a book, a film, coffee with a friend, a walk in nature. These small things keep a person going.”

Margaryan’s student years were active and full of art: concerts, performances, exhibitions. Despite her father’s influence, she said she always aimed to develop her own style. “My handwriting is my own. That is important for me.” She also writes poetry, some of which featured in the exhibition alongside her paintings. “Poetry is another form of expression. In my case, poetry and visual art complement each other.”

Her creative process relies on both inspiration and skill. “95% of good work is inspiration; the rest is skill.” She admitted that she doesn’t paint every day — the desire has to accumulate and mature. Artists often experience breaks, but Margaryan warned: “You must be careful that breaks don’t pull you away from your art. Everyday life absorbs you quickly.”

She noted that her family travels often, and each trip becomes a new reserve of creative inspiration.

One of her proudest achievements, she shared, is having her works included in the design of Armenian-American composer Alan Hovhaness’s Piano Works album. “Unfortunately, he isn’t very well known in Armenia, but in the U.S., he is widely recognized and authored music for many Hollywood films. I consider that collaboration a milestone in my creative journey,” she stated.

Margaryan has two children: a doctor daughter and an architect son. She emphasized that generational differences have never been a point of tension in her family. “I’ve never had that problem. I love listening to both my parents and my children. I can be a good friend to my kids.”

For parents who want their children to grow up with good taste, she recommended visiting museums, reading books, engaging with art, watching quality films and, most importantly, maintaining curiosity.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Teaching is an extension of her creative life. After a decade of guiding students, she emphasized nurturing a love for painting — without imposing overly strict rules. “Life approaches have changed. Students must be given the chance to find their own place in art.”

For Margaryan, art is an inner logic rather than merely a visual result. According to her, every painting has its own pattern, which may not always follow academic rules. “Rules are a foundation, but sometimes you must break them to find your own.

Balancing her dual roles as painter and designer requires flexibility. “As a painter, I am completely free in my choice of colors, lines and materials. But in design, I must fit within the client’s clear requirements.”Occasionally, professional tastes clash and compromise is necessary. Sometimes, she declines projects that conflict with her principles.

Margaryan’s journey demonstrates that a creative life is not only inspired but disciplined. Her work reflects an emotional world — feelings, moods and quiet moments often unnoticed by others — transforming them into paintings that connect the artist and the viewer.

To learn more about Hripsime Margaryan and her art, follow her on Facebook.