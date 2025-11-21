Obituaries

In memory of Aznive Yegparian

Guest ContributorNovember 21, 2025Last Updated: November 21, 2025
Aznive Yegparian (1937-2025)

Aznive Yegparian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 after a period of health challenges.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 6, at 1:30 p.m. at the Armenian Martyrs’ Congregational Church, located at 100 Edmonds Ave, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Interment will follow at the Arlington Cemetery, located at 2900 State Rd, Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026.

Yegparian is survived by her husband, Vram Yegparian; sons Garen Yegparian and his wife Arpa, Sebouh Yegparian, Raffi Yegparian and wife Natasha Ruiz-Gomez, and Vicken Yegparian and wife Christina Lehmejian-Karaszewski; grandchildren Sabrina, Sebastien, Ines and Daphne; sisters Margaret Dermentjian and her children Armen, Diran and Souren and families, and Beatrice Avakian; brothers-in-law Serko and Diran Yegparian and family; and all members of the Yegparian, Avakian and  Der Boghossian families, as well as friends.

A memorial dinner will follow at the church immediately after interment.

Donations may be made to the Yegparian and Der Boghossian Memorial Fund at the Armenian Missionary Association of America. 

