Armenia should include NIPT in its state health insurance system

Every healthy birth matters.

Armenia’s healthcare system must adopt modern, effective tools to improve maternal and child health. One of the key steps is to include Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) in our state health insurance system.

NIPT is a safe and highly accurate screening test. It can detect common chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome (trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18), and Patau syndrome (trisomy 13). Unlike invasive procedures such as amniocentesis, NIPT carries no risk of harming the fetus.

In training future doctors at Yerevan State Medical University (YSU), we emphasize the importance of accurate prenatal diagnosis. We teach students how and when to prescribe both invasive and non-invasive tests, and how to communicate with patients clearly and ethically.

Unfortunately, our graduates can only follow traditional approaches. Armenia’s current prenatal care system still relies heavily on amniocentesis, an invasive procedure that is both often overused and underused. Many women who would benefit from it avoid the test due to fear, limited access to information or inadequate counseling. Meanwhile, others are referred for amniocentesis unnecessarily, due to errors in the risk assessment process.

These errors are often caused by inaccurate ultrasound measurements, incorrect biochemical test interpretation or mistakes in entering data into risk-calculation software. Some clinics still use manual methods, increasing the chance of human error. Many do not follow international quality standards, such as those from the Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF).

Healthy pregnancies in Armenia are often misclassified as high-risk. According to recent data, 80 to 90 percent of amniocentesis procedures in Armenia turn out to be unnecessary. Even with a low statistical risk (0.1% to 0.3%) of complications ranging, amniocentesis carries a real threat of pregnancy loss, emotional distress and financial strain for families.

NIPT can solve this problem. It offers a much safer alternative. NIFTY (Non-Invasive Fetal TrisomY) from BGI Genomics claims sensitivity rates above 99%, it significantly improves early diagnosis. This helps reduce the number of invasive procedures and the emotional burden on families.

This is not just a healthcare issue; it is a public health investment. Armenia has about 40,000 to 45,000 births each year, of whom about 25 to 30 children are born with Down syndrome. Many of these children are eventually placed in long-term state care. This has a major emotional and financial impact — on families and on the government.

Another concern is access. Many women in rural areas or from low-income households cannot afford even standard biochemical tests. NIPT, while more advanced, remains out of reach for most without state support. This creates inequality in access to essential care.

Government coverage of NIPT would ensure that all women — regardless of income or location — receive the same quality of care. It would also improve health outcomes across the population. With proper planning, we can afford to offer NIPT to all pregnant women.

We have already seen progress from local initiatives. Prom-Test Laboratories has not only introduced high-quality NIPT but also invested in educating doctors. They organize conferences and training sessions so healthcare providers understand how to use NIPT effectively and responsibly. This approach is widely supported by experts in the field.

At the university level, we do the same. Our curriculum prepares doctors to use both invasive and non-invasive tests appropriately and to support patients with compassion and clarity.

Globally, prenatal care is moving toward non-invasive diagnostics. Technologies like Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), combined with advanced NIPT, are being tested and will likely become standard within the next decade.

Armenia must not fall behind. Including NIPT in the state insurance system will bring us in line with international best practices. It will also improve diagnosis and protect families from emotional and financial hardship. This is a medical issue, a social issue and a moral issue.

Every child deserves a healthy start. Every family deserves access to the best care. By supporting NIPT, we can reduce suffering, improve healthcare efficiency and show that Armenia is committed to the well-being of its people.

This article was written by Dr. Karine H. Tokhunts, obstetrician-gynecologist and professor at Yerevan State Medical University.