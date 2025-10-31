Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehade visits Haigazian University

BEIRUT — On Tuesday, October 28, the Lebanese Minister of the Displaced and Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Kamal Chehade, paid a courtesy visit to Haigazian University, where he met with the University’s President, Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, and a few members of the faculty and senior administration.

During the meeting, Minister Chehade expressed his deep appreciation for Haigazian University, commending its strong academic reputation and long-standing role in empowering Lebanese youth.

Dr. Chehade presented the ministry’s strategic vision and action plan for digital transformation and artificial intelligence, underscoring the importance of collaboration between academia and government in developing national capacities and fostering innovation. He highlighted that such partnerships are essential to preparing Lebanon for the next generation of technological advancement.

The Minister outlined several ongoing initiatives aimed at positioning Lebanon for a digitally driven future, including:

Enhancing the government’s ability to provide efficient and accessible digital services to citizens.

Reducing youth emigration by creating sustainable employment opportunities within Lebanon.

Establishing a supportive ecosystem for small businesses and startups, encouraging young entrepreneurs to innovate and grow locally.

Promoting talent development and ensuring that all individuals of productive age become AI-literate through comprehensive reskilling and upskilling programs.

Minister Chehade concluded by reaffirming his belief that Lebanon’s greatest strength lies in its human capital, emphasizing that with the right investment in skills, innovation and collaboration between governmental and private sectors, the nation can successfully navigate the challenges of the digital age.