Scouts of the Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S.A. gather for the First Jamboree Preparatory Seminar

This past weekend, Homenetmen scouts from across the Eastern Region came together in the nation’s capital for the first Jamboree Preparatory Seminar, organized by the Regional Scout Council and hosted by the Homenetmen Washington D.C. Chapter. The event marked the start of a series of training weekends designed to prepare participants for the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree set to take place in 2026 in Byurakan, Armenia — an international scouting camp that celebrates Armenian unity, culture and leadership.

Throughout the weekend, scouts engaged in a variety of interactive and educational activities aimed at strengthening their scouting, leadership and teamwork skills. Throughout the first day, participants rotated in groups through stations led by their khmpabeds (leaders), where they practiced debating, riddle solving, knot tying and ashdarag (tower) building, as well as learned the heghapokhagan song “Gharapaghi Engadsnere,” participated in team-building exercises, practiced sharkayin ashkhadank (marching drills) and prepared skits and ganches. Each activity encouraged core values of the Homenetmen scouting experience: unity, discipline and cultural pride.

During the day, Y. Hagop Jatalian, a member of the Regional Executive, delivered an engaging lecture on the different types of scouting araroghootyouns (ceremonies) and their deeper significance within Homenetmen. His message inspired scouts to reflect on how these ceremonies foster growth, leadership and service within the organization.

After a day full of learning and collaboration, participants gathered with local members of the community for a memorable cultural night, highlighted by a live performance from Arthur Khachents. The concert was followed by a kharouygahantes (campfire program) organized by the khmpabeds, featuring entertaining skits and creative ganches prepared by the scouts.

On the second day, scouts continued refining their sharkayin ashkhadank skills and performed their skits before attending a series of discussions. Y. Vahe Tanashian, member of the Central Executive, spoke about the upcoming Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree, emphasizing its purpose, structure and importance in strengthening unity among Homenetmen scouts around the world. Following his remarks, khmpabeds led a detailed lecture outlining what scouts can expect from the Jamboree and how to best prepare for the event. Finally, the scouts were further encouraged by a surprise visit by Y. Shahan Atmajian, entanour hertabah, for the upcoming Jamboree.

The weekend concluded with a Pagman Araroghootyoun (closing ceremony), during which Y. Alexander Khoja-Eynatyan of the Chicago chapter delivered his khosdoum (oath) and received his poghgab, marking a significant milestone in his scouting journey and a proud moment for the Homenetmen community.

The success of the seminar reflected the spirit of teamwork and commitment that defines Homenetmen. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Regional Scout Council for organizing, the Washington D.C. Chapter for hosting and to all the scouts and leaders who contributed their energy and enthusiasm to make the weekend a success.

As anticipation builds, scouts are already looking forward to the second seminar, which will take place in New Jersey, continuing this exciting path of preparation, learning and unity ahead of the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree.

