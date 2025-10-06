Providence ARS “Ani” Chapter’s busy September

ARS “Ani” book club

Over the summer, the ARS “Ani” Chapter initiated a book club for the Rhode Island community. It’s the first time in a long time that the community has had a book club, and the response was excellent. About 15 people have signed up so far, and new readers are always welcome to join.

The first book the group read was “The Princess of Las Vegas” by Chris Bohjalian. Everyone agreed that it was a great book to start with, especially when the author himself surprised the group with a Zoom appearance during the club’s first meeting on Wednesday, September 10. Bohjalian was his usual charming self, willing to answer all questions and entertain everyone with anecdotes from his research and writing process. The nine readers who attended were completely engaged and thrilled with his appearance!

Meeting at the newly renovated and opened Sonia’s Market & Deli on Atwood Avenue, attendees took advantage of the location and partook in the delicious food prepared by the wonderful staff. Owner Ara Janigian ensured that everyone was comfortably settled and satiated during this inaugural meeting.

Plans are to meet every other month to accommodate everyone’s busy schedules. The next book selected is “A Fall of Marigolds” by Susan Meissner. The club’s next meeting is on Wednesday, November 19, at 7 p.m. at the new Sonia’s Armenian café on Park Avenue in Cranston.

“Hye Tide at the Beach”

“The best event of the year!” “My favorite kef!” These are just a couple of the enthusiastic comments about the ARS “Ani” Chapter’s annual Hye Tide at the Beach event held at the beautiful Bonnet Shores Beach Club in Narragansett, R.I.

More than 160 people joined the chapter at this year’s event on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon on September 21. Celebrating the 115th anniversary of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), the date also marked the 34th anniversary of Armenia’s independence in 1991, meaningful on both counts. The ARS has served the Armenian people and nation through tragedy, adversity and joy — and will continue to do so for many years to come thanks to the dedication of its members and supporters.

Entertaining the crowd at Hye Tide at the Beach were Leon Janikian on clarinet, Harry Bedrossian on oud and keyboard, Ken Kalajian on guitar and Charlie Kalajian on dumbeg. They had people on the dance floor for the entire afternoon, and the happiness on everyone’s faces spoke volumes.

One guest’s friends and family even took the opportunity to celebrate her 60th birthday at the event. Wishing a happy, very special birthday to Cheryl DerHagopian, and thank you to all who came to celebrate at Hye Tide!

This year marked another occasion, one more somber than the others, and that was the passing of Manoog Kaprielian, who was a devoted member of the ARS “Ani” Chapter. Hye Tide at the Beach was dedicated to Manoog — it was his favorite chapter event.

Next year’s Hye Tide at the Beach is already scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026, so mark your calendars. The same wonderful band will be providing the music for everyone’s dancing and listening pleasure.