ANCA endorses Craig Haggard for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has endorsed State Representative Craig Haggard in his race for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District. A Republican representing Indiana’s 57th State House District, Haggard has engaged with the Armenian American community, meeting with community leaders to better understand and advocate for their priorities.

“Rep. Haggard will join the growing number of Republican lawmakers in Washington calling for a just and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan — one rooted in accountability that guarantees the right of return for the 120,000 displaced Armenian civilians of Artsakh and ensures the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held by the Azerbaijani government,” said ANCA activist Dave Krikorian.

“As a Member of Congress, I will seek to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Armenia, the oldest Christian nation in the world,” said Indiana State Representative Craig Haggard. “I stand with President Trump in asking the government of Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian prisoners of war.”

In responses to the ANCA Congressional Candidate Questionnaire, Rep. Haggard expressed strong support for a wide range of issues impacting the Armenian American community. He committed to the immediate and unconditional release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives, the protection of Armenian Christian cultural heritage and the long-term security of Armenia and the people of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

“I believe in a sovereign Armenia. Adversaries in the region have a bad habit of destroying Christian cultural heritage. Armenian land should be free of Azerbaijan military forces and all Armenian POWs should be released immediately. I will do whatever I can to advocate for this,” stated Rep. Haggard, in the ANCA questionnaire.

He further pledged to use “any leverage I have to hold all accountable for the ethnic cleansing and any other actions as horrific as this,” referencing Azerbaijan’s brutal assault and forced depopulation of Artsakh.

Rep. Haggard continues to build ties with the Armenian American community, recently attending Armenian Apostolic church “Blessing of the Grapes” services in August.

With his demonstrated commitment, principled leadership and strong engagement with constituents, Haggard has earned the ANCA’s endorsement as a trusted advocate for Armenian Americans on priorities related to Armenia and Artsakh.